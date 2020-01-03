5 vegan restaurant choices for those attending CES

Las Vegas’ restaurant collection is among the best in the world, and includes a growing number of spots specializing in plant-based menus of many types.

Tacos at VegeNation. (VegeNation)

Considering the amount of energy it takes to power through the annual juggernaut that is CES, you wouldn’t want to put just anything into your body, would you? Or maybe the beginning of a new decade has inspired you to change your eating habits. In any case, Las Vegas has a growing number of vegan restaurants, and some of them are in the general vicinity of some of the 11 CES venues. Here are five:

VegeNation

Chef/owner Donald Lemperle’s menu is 100-percent plant-based, and if that scares you off at all, you haven’t had Lemperle’s vegan brownie sundae, in which frosty ice cream piled atop a rich, fudgy brownie is topped with a should-be-illegal fudge sauce and clouds of whipped cream. And it’s all plant-based. Other menu highlights include a meatball grinder topped with cheese and chicken pot pie gnocchi. VegeNation also has a Henderson location, but the downtown original is most convenient for CES’ers.

616 E. Carson Ave., 702-366-8515, vegenationlv.com

Tacotarian

One of the partners in Tacotarian is John Simmons, whose Firefly made tapas accessible to Las Vegans in part through creative coupling with other cuisines. Tacotarian is another creative coupling — plant-based and Mexican — and presents all of the old favorites, such as carne asada, al pastor, barbacoa and chorizo, without involving animals and without making that obvious. They say they have “the largest selection of vegan tacos in the universe,” but also serve burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas and more. In this case, the downtown location is an offshoot of the west-valley original.

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., 702-366-9116, tacotarianlv.com

Simply Pure

Simply Pure is a diminutive spot, like virtually all of those in the Downtown Container Park, and its plant-based offerings offer a respite from the barbecue and hot dogs and pizza that surround it. Veteran vegan chef Stacey Dougan serves raw and cooked dishes, most of which are gluten-free and many of which are allergy-friendly. Look for dishes such as Mama Mia Lasagna, green-chile enchiladas, Thai basil spring rolls and grilled cheese with pesto and tomato.

707 Fremont St., 702-810-5641, simplypurelv.com

Pancho’s Vegan Tacos

That Pancho’s tacos are the real thing is underlined by the fact that the company now has three locations in Southern Nevada, one of which is convenient for convention-goers. Vegans don’t have to forgo breakfast burritos because the one here is made with scrambled tofu in addition to onions, tomato, cilantro and jalapenos; other selections include chilaquiles, tortas, chiles rellenos and enchiladas.

1775 E. Tropicana Blvd.; 702-898-9001, panchovegano.com

The Modern Vegan

The Modern Vegan has a broad, almost intimidating menu, but what may be most fun are the junk-food offerings — well, they’d be junk food in almost any other setting. Look for jalapeno poppers, popcorn chicken, Canadian poutine, fried jumbo shrimp, biscuits ‘n gravy, French toast bacon grilled cheese, crabcake Benedict, a Philly cheesesteak, lobster roll and pulled-pork sandwich. No wonder The Modern Vegan’s location is so convenient for students at the UNLV.

700 E. Naples Drive, tmvrestaurants.com

