60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CES 2020

A look back at Last Gadget Standing winners at CES

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2020 - 2:51 pm
 

CES’ most intriguing event may be Last Gadget Standing, a competition that’s a combination of “The Bachelor” and “Survivor” only with cool gadgets and new technologies.

According to the Consumer Technology Association, which owns and produces CES, more than 3,000 products launch each year, all to be embraced — or not — at the show. For 20 years, Last Gadget Standing has allowed showgoers to vote for the show’s coolest, most intriguing, most likely to succeed product.

Winners have included the now-ubiquitous Roomba and the OnStar vehicle GPS system, as well as a raft of lesser-known products and even a product or two that didn’t go the distance. Voting is done both live and online, and this year’s winner will be announced Jan. 9 at the show.

Here are winners of previous years’ Last Gadget Standing competitions, with descriptions provided by the CTA.

2019: Shure’s MV88+ Video Kit, a digital stereo condenser microphone for capturing professional-quality on-the-go recordings. The People’s Choice Award went to the HP Spectre Folio, a premium PC laptop with leather construction and an innovative design.

2018: Orcam’s MyEye 2.0, a device to assist people with impaired vision. The live winner was the Play Impossible Gameball active gaming system.

2017: The Linksys Velop, a whole-home, tri-band router that helps to create seamless Wi-Fi in a large house or apartment was online winner. The live winner was the Matrix PowerWatch, which is powered by the heat of the wearer’s body.

2016: The Ripple Maker, which allows amateur baristas to create professional-looking designs on the foam of lattes and cappuccinos, was online winner. Live winner was HumanEyes Technologies’ Vuze 360-degree 3D VR camera.

2015: Consumer Physics’ SCiO handheld micro-spectrometer analyzes the light reflected from an object to determine its chemical makeup, allowing users to, for example, differentiate between an aspirin and a sleeping pill or a Coke from a Pepsi. Meccano Spin Master’s Meccanoid, a robot that the user can build and program, was live event winner.

2014: The Kevo Kwikset keyless smart lock won, while online voters chose Skulpt, a handheld fitness monitor that can differentiate between muscle and fat on users’ bodies and send the data to their phones.

2013: The Luminae Cleartouch keyboard from TransluSense, a keyboard and touchpad created by light projected on a glass pane, becomes the first Kickstarter product to win Last Gadget Standing, while the crowd’s vote went to Lenovo’s Horizon IdeaCentre Horizon table PC.

2012: Lytro’s Light Field Camera won the popular vote, will online voters chose Swivl, which offers hand-free smart phone photography.

2011: The Acer Iconia, the first laptop with two screens, won, while online voters chose Barnes and Noble’s Nook Color e-reader.

2010: Boxee, a device that could play any sort of media file around and also stream internet videos, won the live vote. The online vote went to MicroVisions ShowWX, a pocket-sized laser pico projector.

2009: For the second year in a row, the crowd vote went to the Eye-Fi Share Video card, which allows users to remotely send video to their PCs. Online voters chose HeartMath’s emWave, a handheld biofeedback device.

2008: The Eye-Fi wireless SD card, which allows users to turn digital cameras into wireless cameras that can transmit images from the camera to a PC without using a cable, was the winner.

2007: The Data Drive Tornado, which allowed easy transfer of data between PCs, won, as did HP’s TouchSmart PC, which had a touch screen and all-in-one design.

2006: The winner was the Pioneer Inno, a handheld radio that merged live satellite radio with content that could be purchased and downloaded. The live audience winner was Celestron’s SkyScout, a handheld device that used GPS technology to ID any visible object in the sky.

2005: The Dell Axim, the year’s winner, was one of the first PocketPC-like devices with graphics acceleration and VGA resolution. Online voters chose the Davis CarChip, a car diagnostics device that monitors driving habits, logs engine performance and troubleshoots problems.

2004: The now-commonplace Roomba robot vacuum by iRobot took the prize.

2003: The Tapwave Zodiac, a handheld gaming device/PC/media center, won.

2002: The still-popular OnStar car GPS system made an early splash with its win.

Contact reporter John Przybys at jprzybys @reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0280. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Musk 'hopeful' for 2020 completion of underground Las Vegas project - VIDEO
Elon Musk tweeted Friday night that The Boring Company’s underground tunnel project in Las Vegas will be “hopefully fully operational” within the next year. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
World Market Center celebrates topping-off ceremony - VIDEO
Las Vegas elected officials including Councilman Cedric Crear attend topping-off ceremony for the Expo at World Market Center in Las Vegas.
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas will be the largest spherical building in the world - VIDEO
The Madison Square Garden Sphere at The Venetian has now been under construction for about one year and is expected to be completed in 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aria still thriving after 10 years - VIDEO
The Aria opened on the heels of the Great Recession and managed to survive. It is now known for its art, environmental sustainability and poker. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside a casino
Opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside a casino at the Golden Nugget on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fire damages 7 cars at Las Vegas airport parking garage - VIDEO
Firefighters on Saturday morning extinguished a car blaze that damaged six other vehicles in a parking garage at McCarran International Airport. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Changes Everything: Grandma - LVCVA ad
"Grandma" is a new television spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority prepared to entice visitors to come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
Vegas Changes Everything: Chaos - LVCVA ad
"Chaos" is a new television spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority prepared to entice visitors to come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
New allegations involved Steve, Elaine Wynn - VIDEO
The new allegations were presented Friday in a motion that included a 2018 affidavit, alleging former hairstylist Jorgen Nielsen tried to convince a friend to say Steve Wynn raped her and that she bore his son. The affidavit also included new allegations suggesting Elaine Wynn and Nielson orchestrated the assault scandal. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fitness chain Life Time acquires former Sullivan Square site
Fitness chain Life Time has acquired the former Sullivan Square site in Las Vegas for $14 million. The southwest valley property, across the street from Ikea, is little more than a giant hole in the ground. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas in Primm outlet mall changing its name - VIDEO
Chad Dillow, co-owner of Step Right Up, is building his attraction at Prizm Outlets, which recently changed it name from Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, in Primm. It will include 3D trick art, ax throwing, escape rooms and carnival-themed games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Phil Maloof on selling his Palms Place penthouse.
Phil Maloof sold his 59th-floor penthouse at Palms Place. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bleutech announces Las Vegas land purchase deal
Bleutech Park Properties reached a purchase agreement for 210 acres at Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, project spokesman Tom Letizia announced Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at a news conference at the M Resort. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stolen Dodge Challenger found, suspect arrested - VIDEO
A $250,000 custom-built Dodge Challenger was stolen on Oct. 30, 2019, just before it was to be displayed at the Specialty Equipment Market Association trade show in Las Vegas this week. The thief was found by an Nevada Highway Patrol trooper, who rammed the trooper's car with the Challenger and got away. The suspect was ultimately arrested and the car recovered. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terbine's, a tech firm, decision to relocate business from Bay Area to Las Vegas
Terbine's, a tech firm, decision to relocate business from Bay Area to Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A walk through the historic Huntridge Theater in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The Huntridge Theater became a musical venue in 1992 and was a staging ground for groups on the rise and alternative superstars, from Smashing Pumpkins to Sarah McLachlan, the Deftones, Nine Inch Nails, Green Day and Fugazi. The venue has been closed since 2004. This video, taken on Oct. 31, 2019, shows what's left of the theater after 15 years. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International looking to sell another property
MGM Resorts International is working to sell its MGM Grand property on the Las Vegas Strip. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Developer Sam Cherry reveals plans for shareDOWNTOWN.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilwoman Olivia Diaz will attend this event where plans are revealed for a future apartment complex in the Arts District. (Shea Johnson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion update - VIDEO
Take a drive outside of the new Las Vegas Convention Center expansion project. (Severiano Galvan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience - VIDEO
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo
Day 3 of the 2019 Global Gaming Expo took place at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Southern Nevada could set a new resale-price record in coming months.
The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes – the bulk of the market – was $310,000 in September. Before the economy crashed last decade, prices peaked in June 2006 at $315,000, according to the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Walmart container park in Henderson - VIDEO
Henderson could be home to a container park associated with a Walmart Inc. initiative. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World construction update - Video
Resorts World Las Vegas continues its construction on the Las Vegas Strip. Review-Journal studio host Aaron Drawhorn and business reporter Rick Velotta go over the newest updates in the construction. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Recession lessons could help Las Vegas face next slump - VIDEO
While the last economic downturn had a dramatic impact on local casinos, most experts expect the industry will be better able to weather the storm during the next recession. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
St. Rose Parkway Construction - Video
St. Rose Parkway continues to have construction along the six-and-a-half mile road. Review-Journal studio host Aaron Drawhorn and business reporter Eli Segall go over the construction projects that are coming to Henderson.
THE LATEST
Set up for CES is underway at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Las ...
Set up for CES 2020 underway in Las Vegas
By / RJ

Temporary structures are popping up outside the Las Vegas Convention Center in preparation for the all things tech CES trade show, with programming set to begin Sunday.

The Go Dogo gaming console for dogs has a virtual trainer instruct dogs to preform tricks in ex ...
Pet-related technology keeping furbabies happy
By / RJ

An October report from the Consumer Technology Association found about 23 percent of American consumers planned to purchase pet-related technology as a gift during the holidays.