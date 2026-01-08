‘A more sustainable Las Vegas’: CES pledges $125K for trees, LED streetlights

The largest technology conference in the world is giving back to its host city.

People walk through the parking lot outside the main entrance during the first day of CES 2026 at Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The biggest technology conference in the world is giving back to its host city to make it more sustainable.

The Consumer Technology Association, which produces the annual CES conference, awarded the city of Las Vegas $125,000 for two programs — one that will plant 60,000 trees by 2050 to combat urban heat and another that will convert city streetlights to a less energy-intensive, LED variety.

According to a Monday news release, the funds from the association’s Green Grants program will be split evenly between the two projects and will be routed through the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a nonprofit focused on city initiatives.

“For more than two decades, CTA has invested in programs that help Las Vegas thrive,” said Gary Shapiro, executive chair and CEO of the association, in a statement. “This year’s Green Grants build on that legacy by supporting local initiatives that deliver tangible benefits for future generations. We are honored to partner once again with the city and applaud the mayor’s vision for a more sustainable Las Vegas.”

Trees have been long thought to be a worthy adapation measure to cool down cities, offering a reprieve from increasingly hot summer temperatures that don’t let up in the nighttime. UNLV, Southern Nevada’s local governments and area nonprofits are all pursuing ways to boost tree canopy, including periodic giveaways to residents.

Each tree costs about $15 to $20, according to the news release, which means that half of the pledge could pay for at least 3,100 trees.

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley said in a Monday statement that she appreciates the investment from the association.

“Las Vegas continues to evolve as a city focused on smart growth and long-term sustainability, and today’s announcement reflects that progress,” Berkley said. “CES brings innovation to Las Vegas each year, and these projects help turn that innovation into lasting impact.”

