CES

American Airlines plans Tokyo-Las Vegas direct flights for CES

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2019 - 11:26 am
 

After its initial success last year, American Airlines is again adding direct flights from Tokyo to Las Vegas for CES.

The Tokyo flights, conducted in conjunction with Japan Airlines, will operate on Boeing 777-200 aircraft, which feature 36 fully lie-flat, all-aisle access flagship business seats that also provide customers access to The Club at McCarran International Airport to recharge before flying back to Japan.

“As CES continues to grow each year, we will continue to deliver on our promise to strengthen the value of our global network,” said Vasu Raja, American’s vice president of network and schedule planning in a statement.

The 52-year-old electronics show is scheduled to run from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10 in Las Vegas.

In addition to the Japan flights, American Airlines is also adding nonstop flights to Las Vegas for CES from Austin, Texas, and San Jose, California, — two areas known for their tech hubs.

The flights will be conducted on Boeing 737-800 aircraft with schedules made to accommodate CES attendees.

“Whether it’s customers taking advantage of the direct flight from Austin or connecting on a lie-flat product all the way from South America to Las Vegas, we want to make sure the world’s best innovators have options on the world’s largest carrier,” Raja said.

Flights to Las Vegas from Philadelphia and Dallas-Fort Worth for CES also will use larger Airbus A330 and 777-200 planes, adding 18 percent in domestic seating.

Tickets for the new flights, which will run in varying schedules between Jan. 4-12 surrounding CES, will be available for purchase July 22.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

