Apple to participate in CES 2020

Apple’s senior director of global privacy — Jane Horvath — is set to participate in a roundtable on privacy.

An Apple advertisement on the south side of SpringHill Suites is easily visible from the CES 2019 tech show at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Jan. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Apple is participating in CES 2020.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, Apple’s senior director of global privacy — Jane Horvath — is set to participate in a roundtable on privacy.

According to the CES schedule on its website, the panel will address how companies build privacy at scale, what’s to come in terms of regulation and what consumers want.

During CES 2019, Apple highlighted privacy regulations with a large billboard across the street from Google’s outdoor pavilion at the Las Vegas Convention Center that read, “What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone,” referencing controversies tied to data protection at Google, Facebook and other industry peers.

Data is the oil that greases artificial intelligence, the technology behind many of the products at the show. Speakers at a panel on autonomous vehicles during CES 2019 highlighted privacy concerns as one of the issues the auto sector has to deal with as it transitions to smart cars.

Facebook and Google use consumer data to better target advertisements, which account for a significant part of their revenue. That usage has come under greater scrutiny after reports of misuse last year.

Google executives said at a Senate hearing last September that the company had “made mistakes” with privacy.

Facebook confirmed Cambridge Analytica used its platform to collect data on as many as 87 million users, promoting more calls for regulation of social media sites.

When asked about the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Apple CEO Tim Cook said his company would never have gotten itself into such a problem.

“The truth is, we could make a ton of money if we monetized our customer — if our customer was our product. We’ve elected not to do that,” Cook told MSNBC last March.

Apple does not have an exhibitor booth at the show, which runs Jan. 7- 10. More than 170,000 attendees are expected to attend Las Vegas’ largest annual convention.

Review-Journal staff writer Todd Prince contributed to this report.