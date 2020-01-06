Bosch announces smart sun visor, 3D car display

Bosch introduced a few of its projects Monday during a news conference ahead of CES.

Bosch introduced a few of its projects Monday — including a virtual visor for vehicles, a 3D vehicle display and SoundSee, a sensor system in NASA’s Astrobee robot that moves around the International Space Station — during a news conference ahead of CES.

The conference focused on how the company is using artifical intelligence in its products.

SoundSee system records noises produced and if any unusual sounds are detected that could mean a technical problem, space crew members are notified.

Bosch also introduced a digital solution for a common and often dangerous solution drivers frequently face, company officials said. It replaces a nearly 100-year -old automotive product — the sun visor.

And company officials talked about a 3D vehicle display, which they say helps drivers understand information more quickly.

