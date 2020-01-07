Brunswick, famed for bowling, billiards, debuts high-tech boat

Brunswick CEO Dave Foulkes is bringing a first to CES: the debut of a high-tech watercraft at the massive technology show.

Brunswick CEO Dave Foulkes during the Brunswick news conference at Mandalay Bay Convention Center Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, before start of the CES trade show, which runs Tuesday through Friday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

There are plenty of firsts when it comes to introducing technology at CES.

And, at CES 2020, another first: First-time CES exhibitor Brunswick Corp., probably best known for its involvement in bowling alley equipment and billiard tables, is launching the first boat at the massive electronics trade show.

CES 2020 All the latest news, products and information from CES 2020 in Las Vegas

Dave Foulkes, CEO of Mettawa, Illinois-based Brunswick, didn’t have any flashy special effects or an over-the-top soundtrack Monday when he showed pictures of the SLX-R 400e, a 22-passenger yacht-certified watercraft capable of speeds of 65 mph.

The boat, powered by three 450-horsepower Mercury racing engines, is radar-, sonar- and GPS-equipped with an active fuel economy management system. It’ll be on display at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s South Hall for four days when the CES show floor opens Tuesday.

The cost of the boat was not disclosed, although Foulkes said some of the company’s vessels sell for as much as $1.5 million. Booth visitors will have the opportunity to take a simulated trip on the water and try the boat’s joystick maneuvering capabilities.

“You can push that boat around just like a video game, which takes a lot of the stress out of piloting it,” Foulkes said of the ease of operation.

Foulkes said Brunswick is looking to expose its boating brand and show that marine technology is on par with today’s automotive and aviation tech.

Half the boats operating today are powered by Mercury engines, a Brunswick brand. The company says it sells 75 percent of the most recognized U.S. boat brands and has secured 225 patents in the past two years.

Foulkes said Brunswick recently acquired the more than 200 Freedom Boat Club locations nationwide, a subscription service that enables members to rent boats for recreation as an alternative to ownership.

A representative of the company said Southern Nevada and Lake Mead are a high-priority location to establish a Freedom Boat Club operation.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.