CES 2019: 8 places with specials for conventiongoers

Las Vegas loves the Consumer Electronics Show. And to show that love, these local restaurants, bars and clubs are offering CES specials to welcome conventioneers.

Sparrow + Wolf – While this Spring Mountain Road restaurant is frequently cited as an example of how off-Strip dining has come into its own over the past two years, Sparrow + Wolf also boasts an impressive cocktail program. And they want to show it off to the CES crowd. So flashing your badge to the bartender will get you your first round on the house for the length of the show. 4480 Spring Mountain Road, 702-790-2147, sparrowandwolflv.com.

Favorite Bistro – Just a few weeks old, Favorite Bistro brings a taste of France to the Linq Promenade with dishes such as escargot bourguignon, cassoulet and lamb shank, but keeps it casual with offering like an egg-topped hangover burger. Show your badge to get 10 percent off your check. Linq Promenade, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-844-4700, thefavoritebistro.com.

Greek Sneek – MGM Grand’s casual Greek spot is offering a special three-course meal with optional ouzo pairing for the length of the show. It starts with a Mykonos salad, followed by a choice of lamb gyro, grilled salmon or chicken kebabs, and wraps up with Greek yogurt. The price is $42, plus another $20 if you want to wash it all down with a trio of ouzos. MGM Grand, 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-891-3228, greeksneek.com.

Beer Park – Paris Las Vegas’ rooftop beer and barbecue spot is offering a tech-themed toast called Data on Draft through Friday. It’s a flight of four six-ounce pours of select brews for $14. Options include Elysian Space Dust IPA, Firestone Pivo Pils, Golden Road, Kona Big Wave, Shock Top and more. Paris Las Vegas, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-444-4500, beerpark.com.

Therapy – This downtown hotspot is offering a special steak and wine pairing for the length of the show. Through Friday, you can order an eight-ounce filet with crispy marble potatoes, onion jam and red wine jus, accompanied by a glass of either the private-label Therapy Cabernet Sauvignon or Therapy Chardonnay for $24. 518 Fremont Street, 702-912-1622, therapylv.com.

Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop – Your CES badge will get you free admission to Pairs Las Vegas’ rooftop club Wednesday through Friday. That’s a savings of $30. On Wednesday night, music will be provided by DJ Shadow ReD, followed by local DJs Bayati and Casanova on Thursday and an evening of popular top hits and dance-inducing remixes on Friday. Paris Las Vegas, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-776-7777, chateaunights.com.

Oscar’s Steakhouse – The motto of Oscar’s (named after former mayor and mob lawyer Oscar Goodman) is “Beef – Booze – Broads”. And for the duration of CES, they’ll be offering a special on the beef. Their 12-ounce “Bullseye” steak, which is the eye of a ribeye, is available for $44 this week. Plaza Hotel and Casino, 1 S. Main Street, 702-386-7227, oscarslv.com.

Minus5 Ice Experience – If Las Vegas winters aren’t cold enough for you, the two Minus5 locations will provide a more intense chill. And showing your badge will get you 25 percent off your check at the icy lounges. The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-740-5800 and The Venetian, 3377 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-293-3388, minus5experience.com.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.