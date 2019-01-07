CES 2019: Apple takes a jab at rivals with billboard

A large billboard above Google’s outdoor pavilion reads, “What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone,” referencing controversies tied to data protection at Google, Facebook and other industry peers.

An Apple advertisement on the south side of SpringHill Suites is easily visible from the CES 2019 tech show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Apple is taking a jab at other tech companies during CES.

A large billboard above Google’s outdoor pavilion reads, “What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone,” referencing controversies tied to data protection at Google, Facebook and other industry peers.

#Apple takes out big ad and uses twist on Vegas slogan to take swipe at other social media companies at #CES2019. “What happens on your iPhone stays on your iPhone” sign above Google’s large outdoor pavilion. #cesblog pic.twitter.com/gnrOJahxBy — Todd Prince (@toddprincetv) January 7, 2019

Apple does not have an official presence at the show, which runs Tuesday through Friday, but its products are in at least 13 booths, according to the CES website.

More than 180,000 attendees are expected to attend Las Vegas’ largest annual convention.

Contact Nicole Raz at nraz@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4512. Follow @Nicole0Raz on Twitter.