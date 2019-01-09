CES

CES 2019: Birdly VR machine simulates flying

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2019 - 12:49 pm
 
Updated January 9, 2019 - 12:51 pm

One of the drawbacks to virtual reality is that, no matter how cool the experience appears on the inside, the user is bound to look like a goof to bystanders.

Birdly, the full-body immersion experience that simulates flight, just may be worth the added embarrassment, though.

Developed by Somniacs, a spinoff from the Zurich University of the Arts, the equipment resembles something you’d find in a top-of-the-line medical office — or a particularly sadistic gym. Participants lie face-down on the machine, using their arms to flap their “wings.”

The experience at CES puts users into the body of a pterosaur, complete with all the appropriate flora, fauna and Jurassic-era dinosaurs below. There’s even a fan blowing in your face to approximate wind.

Business
CES 2019: Brava infrared oven
In cooking with the Brava infrared oven,there’s no preheating. the bulbs can reach 500 degrees in less than a second. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Art Experience Pop Vegas Coming To The Las Vegas Strip
New Art Experience Pop Vegas Coming To The Las Vegas Strip (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES-DOGNESS-VIDEO
The Dogness group has developed a robot pet that can be controlled with an app over WiFi. A pet owner can use it to communicate with their animal, feed it treats and take photos.
CES 2019: Mixologiq cocktail machine at CES - VIDEO
Mixologiq has developed a machine that claims to make any cocktail. It will cut the fruit, crush the ice and pour the liquor and/or juice. The company is as CES hoping to raise money to get the machine in production.
Botboxer at CES 2019 - Video
Botboxer is designed as an AI boxing opponent. It is able to detect your swings and dodge hits. The bot can be “worn out” so you can actually knock it out.
First Day of CES Doesn’t Dissapoint
CES 2019 opened today at the Las Vegas Convention Center to huge crowds and dazzling technology.
CES - My Skin Track pH from Loreal
This new wearable from L’Oréal allows the wearer to discover their personal pH. Along with the app, a person can then find out what products they need to build healthier skin.
Hearing colors
Specdrum rings turn colors into sounds
Attendees and workers say what to expect at CES
People attending CES 2019 and working the event talk about their experiences at the event and tell others what to expect.
Ovie Smarterware video
Leftovers often sit in the refrigerator until they’re wilted and wasted. Ovie Smarterware, from a company called Wide Afternoon, was created to help reduce food waste and was on display at CES 2019. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: uberAIR
Uber plans to begin the testing phase of its uberAIR program in 2020 in Los Angeles and Dallas. The service will use Bell’s “Bell Nexus” flying vehicle, which debuted Tuesday at CES in Las Vegas.
Sensor detects full bladder
The DFree sensor uses ultrasound technology to tell a person when they have to use the restroom.
CES 2019: Meet Orpheus - the ping pong playing robot
Meet "Orpheus" an artificially intelligent machine that works as a table tennis tutor.
CES 2019: Flying cell phone cases
Selfly Camera delivers a flying cell phone camera case that operates like a drone and is controlled by smart phones that could be available in 30 days.
CES 2019: Sheertex Sheers unbreakable panty hose
New Sheertex pantyhose is unable to be ruined.
SmartDish calorie tracker
Illumidine smart dish tracks calories
CES - PIGZBE - VIDEO
Pigzbe is a device and app designed to teach kids about money - how earn, save and budget money- in a digital world.
CES 2019: Hypervision's 3-D and Holographic Televisions
Hypervision's 3-D holographic televisions caught the attention of those visiting CES as one of the more stunning visual displays and are also part of Criss Angel's newest show in Las Vegas.
App helps pregnant women determine risks
Efelya, based in France, uses a woman’s health data to determine whether she’s at risk for six common pregnancy-related complications. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Table Pong upgrades old video game favorite
Steven Tan from Unis Technology explains how Table Pong attempts to bridge generations together at CES 2019.
Fromaggio cheesemaker at CES 2019
A smart-phone adapted with a touch-screen display that makes nearly any kind of cheese — fresh, aged, lactose-free, vegan or kosher. And it tastes as good as traditionally made cheese. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Virtual hockey trainer
Practice your hockey shot in your living room
BotBoxer simulator at CES 2019
The robotic boxing simulator at CES 2019. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
FoldiMate at CES
FoldiMate showcases a machine that can fold your clothes for you at CES 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lamborghini massage chair at CES 2019
The first Lamborghini massage chair on display at CES 2019. (Christopher Lawrence/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: LG's rollable TV
CES 2019 features more than 4,400 exhibitors, including LG, which has a TV screen that can be rolled up.
Tech and gaming innovations at CES 2019
Holographic TVs, Table Pong and facial recognition software are some of the things on display in the Innovation and Gaming hall at CES 2019. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nikon Z Series - Ces 2019
Nikon Inc. is showcasing its new Z6 and Z7 digital cameras at CES 2019. (Scott Davidson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES conventioneers network at Jewel Nightclub
Jewel Nightclub at Aria presented the CES C Space Party Monday night to provide networking opportunities for influencers in media, marketing and entertainment. Among the guests were Avinash Bansal and Chiraag Kapil of Leaf Wearables, a safety gadget disguised as a pendant, which won the million dollar Xprize. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
In-play wagering will exceed pregame betting in the United States
Craig Mucklow, vice president of trading at Don Best Sports — a Las Vegas-based company that supplies data and odds to books worldwide — is a pioneer of in-play betting. Mucklow said in-play wagering will increase in the United States, surpassing pre-game betting as it has in Asia. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
