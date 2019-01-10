CES 2019: Devices that make life easier in the kitchen

Even the most dedicated culinary do-it-yourselfers will soon find it quicker and easier to achieve professional results, judging from the array of devices showing at CES this week.

The Albicchiere Smart Wine Dispenser, shown at CES 2019, will serve any wine you put in it at the right temperature. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

PicoBrew's PicoC uses ingredient packages paired to recipes from 160 breweries around the world to brew 5-liter kegs of beer. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fridgecam from Starter can help reduce food waste and allows you to see the contents whether you're home or not. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Whirlpool's oven-glass display shows the time and date and provides schedule reminders for every member of the family. It will even tell you when to start dinner and when it will be ready. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Manufacturers from around the world are dreaming up ways for kitchen appliances to respond to voice commands or learn to conduct processes automatically.

Mega-manufacturer Whirlpool has many innovations in various stages of development. Most striking may be the oven-glass display that greets you in the morning with the time and date and provides schedule reminders for every member of the family. It will even tell you when to start dinner, and when it will be ready.

Through a partnership with Yummly, users of Whirlpool smart appliances will be able to scan ingredients in their refrigerators and get a recipe suggestion from Yummly, followed by preparation tips, timers and more.

Whirlpool also is introducing a countertop oven with all of the features of a conventional one.

The Fridgecam from Starter can help reduce food waste by keeping an eye on your refrigerator — literally.

The camera mounts inside the fridge door and takes a picture, sent automatically to your phone, every time you close the door. That enables you to see the contents even when you’re away. Other features include a best-before tracker to reduce spoilage and a shopping list that users can ask Alexa to manage.

Currently available only in the U.K., it’s expected in the U.S. market in about a year for $200.

With the Albicchiere Smart Wine Dispenser, you’ll put any still wine into the smart bag and the device, about the size of a coffee machine, will serve it at the right temperature. It’ll also store an open bottle of wine for up to six months.

Use Alexa or Google Home for pairing suggestions or to check your supply

Expected to be available in the U.S. within about a year, it will retail for around $280.

PicoBrew’s PicoC uses ingredient packages, paired to recipes from 160 breweries around the world and containing milled grains, hops, yeast and water amendments, to brew 5-liter kegs of beer. Existing packs can be customized or your own recipes can be used. Grain to glass, it’s ready in 7 to 10 days. The new Picostill device, which works in conjunction with the brewer, can distill various types of liquors. The combo currently is $549 at picobrew.com.

Various smartphone-linked devices at the Chefman booth included a pressure cooker with a built-in scale, a sous vide calculator that provides time and temperature with a few clicks, a toaster oven air fryer and a dehydrator.

Chefman products are available at local stores and online.

