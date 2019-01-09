CES 2019 exhibitors include tech fashion — VIDEO

DressCoders, exhibiting at CES, is focused on haute couture garments.

A startup founded in Bologna is combining wearable technology with fashion.

DressCoders, exhibiting at CES, is focused on haute couture garments.

The company uses illuminated thread that is washable and can be sewn right into the fabric. It also uses LEDs, e-ink displays and microcontrollers, according to its website.

More than 180,000 conventiongoers are at CES, which runs through Friday. More than 4,400 exhibiting companies are showcasing across more than 2.9 million net square feet of space.

