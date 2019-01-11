CES 2019: Gadget can tell what’s in your wine glass — VIDEO

At CES 2019 in Las Vegas, the Dreenk My Oeno is ever so smart when it comes to wine.

At CES 2019 in Las Vegas, the Dreenk My Oeno tells you all about wine. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When it comes to wines you may know what you like, but you may not know what it is.

The Dreenk My Oeno aims to change all that. When dipped into a glass of vino, the scanner will tell you, via smartphone or tablet, the wine’s characteristics, such as strength, tannin, acidity and maturity. And the app builds your personal wine profile.

Even better: Once My Oeno knows what kind of wines you like, it’ll make suggestions for possible substitutes. So maybe you can find a supermarket bottle as good as that Opus One.

It’s about $102 at dreenk.com.

