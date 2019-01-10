CES 2019: Gadgets of tomorrow mixed with ‘retro’ record players

Innovative Technology Electronics Corp. featured more than 49 new Victrola products ranging from record players to vintage radios to mid-century modern furniture with built in speakers.

Amid display after display of cutting edge technology, one company at CES 2019 was putting a new spin on an old favorite.

Innovative Technology Electronics Corp. featured more than 49 new Victrola products ranging from record players to vintage radios to mid-century modern furniture with built in speakers.

Featuring wood paneling and shiny knobs of yesteryear, Victrola products fit right in with the resurgence of vinyl records, said Corey Lieblein, founder of New York-based Innovative Technology, which bought the rights to the Victrola name in 2015.

“With retro being so important in the American landscape — whether it be cars, kitchen electrics, of course with our record players and nostalgic electronics — the American public are absolutely loving it,” he said.

Despite their classic appearance, Victrola products feature new technology, Lieblein said. The Empire record player features a turntable, CD player, Bluetooth connectivity and an AM/FM radio.

The Empire sells in the U.S. for $149 in most big box electronic stores, Lieblein said.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.