CES 2019: Hang on for ride in Lamborghini massage chair — VIDEO

Body Friend USA's massage chair made for the Lamborghini Aventador at CES in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There’s relaxing. Then there’s relaxing in a Lamborghini massage chair.

The LBF-750, a collaboration between the automaker and BODYFRIEND, boasts customized massages based on the user’s stress levels, mood lighting, eight speakers including two subwoofers, and a “patented massage mode using binaural beats to improve concentration and facilitate deep relaxation.” In other words, a brain massage.

With a price tag of around $30,000, though, it’s one of the few displays at CES 2019 that you can’t just plop into.