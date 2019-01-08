CES 2019: Impossible Burger 2.0 unveiled

Impossible Foods — the company famous for making a burger substitute so much like the real thing it even “bleeds” — unveiled Impossible Burger 2.0 on Monday evening at a media event at Border Grill at Mandalay Bay.

The biggest improvement: Impossible Burger now can be used in place of ground beef in dishes such as meatballs, chili and more. Monday night’s samples included tacos, sliders and sopes with cauliflower crusts and vegan “cream.”

Launched in 2016, the Impossible Burger now is served in more than 5,000 spots across the country. On Jan. 7, Border Grill at Mandalay Bay became the first restaurant to serve the 2.0 version, and chef and co-owner Mary Sue Milliken said public interest has been strong.