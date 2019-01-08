CES 2019: New restaurants to check out

There’s always something new in Las Vegas; return for CES after a year away and you may find that vacant lot has turned into something wonderful. As for restaurants, new ones are springing up all the time.

Prosciutto di Parma, aged 24 months, at La Salumeria before the ribbon cutting ceremony for Eataly at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The My Tie at Boathouse Asian Eatery in Palace Station in Las Vegas Monday, Sept, 24, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

There’s always something new in Las Vegas; return for CES after a year away and you may find that vacant lot has turned into something wonderful. As for restaurants, new ones are springing up all the time. Here’s a selection that will make visiting co-workers marvel over your Las Vegas smarts.

bBd’s

bBd’s stands for beers, burgers and desserts, the capitalized B representing that the rounds of beefy goodness always come first. And they do at this colorful spot from culinary rebel Ralph Perazzo, who earned his chops working with chefs including Bradley Ogden and Guy Savoy. The 12-ounce prime dry-aged steakhouse burger is a revelation but there are plenty of options for vegans and vegetarians, too, and the beer’s always just the right temperature.

Palace Station, 702-367-2411, palacestation.sclv.com

Boathouse Asian Grill

Boathouse takes pan-Asian cuisine and infuses a California sensibility for a fresh, millennial-friendly experience. From a brother-and-sister team with restaurants in Sonoma County, it serves such traditional dishes as Korean short ribs and clay pot salmon, and unexpected twists like Tacolicious (wonton shells with spicy crab and tuna), wok-cooked whole live lobster and crab, and even a Cajun Boil, plus sushi, rolls and more.

Palace Station, 702-367-2411, palacestation.sclv.com

Best Friend

California culinary influence continues to spread in Las Vegas, this time from Roy Choi, the creator of the Korean taco truck in L.A. His Best Friend is “kind of a Korean restaurant but kind of not,” Choi said recently, and that’s reflected in a menu of Kogi Short Rib Tacos, Tamarind Black Cod Stew, Slippery Shrimp, Eggplant Schnitzel and a fried-bologna sandwich.

Park MGM, 702-730-7777, parkmgm.com

Mabel’s BBQ

Midwestern foodies and Food Network fans are undoubtedly familiar with Michael Symon, who recently opened his first restaurant in Las Vegas. While his hometown of Cleveland doesn’t have a signature barbecue type, Symon has borrowed from many, and offers by-the-half-pound brisket, pulled pork, and kielbasa, plus “pig parts,” sandwiches, salads and a Rock Hall’s worth of sides.

Palms, 702-944-5931, palms.com

Eataly

Eataly is all things to all people — provided those people and things are Italian, that is. It’s a celebratory feast of the boot, with counters dedicated to bakery, meat, fish, pasta, pizza, salumi, Italian street food, cannoli and gelato. And you can get specialty groceries, learn about food and more, all in an immersive Italian experience.

Park MGM, 702-730-7617, parkmgm.com

