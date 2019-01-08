CES 2019: Nikon debuts new digital cameras — VIDEO

Nikon Inc. is showcasing its new Z6 and Z7 digital cameras at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.

Nikon Inc. is showcasing its new Z6 and Z7 digital cameras at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.

The Z Series mirrorless full-frame cameras start at $3,399.95 and are compatible with not only with a current lineup of more than 90 Nikkor lenses but decades worth of previous lenses, said senior technical manager Steve Heiner.

“I have lenses that go back 40 and 50 years that now can be adapted to these new cameras and take advantage of all the new technology that the body imparts upon the photographic process,” Heiner said. “Over the years theres over 360 different types of Nikkor lenses that can be adapted to these new Z Series cameras.”

