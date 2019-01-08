CES 2019 opens in Las Vegas

The CES show floor opened at 10 a.m. Tuesday to more than 180,000 attendees.

Show attendees enter CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Show attendees enter the Central Hall on day one of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

People lining up at the LG booth at CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center to see their new rollable TV screen on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2018 in Las Vegas. Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal

More than 4,400 exhibiting companies are showcasing across more than 2.9 million net square feet of space.

LG’s rollable 65” TV is already drawing plenty of attention.

LG’s rollable 65” TV drawing plenty of attention this morning as #CES2019 opens. Expected to be on sale in U.S. in H2. #rjnow pic.twitter.com/VSVnDaAgGT — Todd Prince (@toddprincetv) January 8, 2019

“Since the start of the modern era, television screen sizes have steadily increased as resolution improved, and consumers demanded a more immersive viewing experience. The trade-off came in the form of a large, black rectangle that dominated the room when the TV was not in use,” LG said in a press release Monday ahead of the show’s opening.

It is expected to be on sale in U.S. in the second half of the year.

Convention goers flood into the South Hall at the start of #CES2019. #RJ pic.twitter.com/PcMosfj1Fs — Benjamin Hager (@BenjaminHphoto) January 8, 2019