CES 2019 opens in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The CES show floor opened at 10 a.m. Tuesday to more than 180,000 attendees.
More than 4,400 exhibiting companies are showcasing across more than 2.9 million net square feet of space.
LG’s rollable 65” TV is already drawing plenty of attention.
“Since the start of the modern era, television screen sizes have steadily increased as resolution improved, and consumers demanded a more immersive viewing experience. The trade-off came in the form of a large, black rectangle that dominated the room when the TV was not in use,” LG said in a press release Monday ahead of the show’s opening.
It is expected to be on sale in U.S. in the second half of the year.
Convention goers flood into the South Hall at the start of #CES2019. #RJ pic.twitter.com/PcMosfj1Fs
— Benjamin Hager (@BenjaminHphoto) January 8, 2019
#CES2019 just opened trade show floor to 180,000+ registered attendees, who will roam the floor in search of latest tech gadgets. #rjnow pic.twitter.com/bxRKZB06fU
— Todd Prince (@toddprincetv) January 8, 2019