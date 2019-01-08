CES 2019 opens in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The CES show floor opened at 10 a.m. Tuesday to more than 180,000 attendees.

Show attendees enter CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Show attendees enter the Central Hall on day one of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Attendees browse over the Bell Nexus, a hybrid-electric air taxi concept, on display on day one of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Attendees browse over the Audi Aicon, a fully autonomous concept car due out in 2021, on display on day one of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Attendees browse over the Audi Aicon, a fully autonomous concept car due out in 2021, on display on day one of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Woo Hyun Lim of South Korea dances in a video booth part of Samsung's Galaxy Experience Zone on day one of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Attendees browse over Bell's Autonomous Pod Transport (APT), a vertical take-off and landing unmanned air vehicle designed for multi-mission use, on display on day one of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Attendees browse over a self-driving car by Waymo, Google's sister company, on display at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles booth on day one of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Attendees browse over the Spin electric scooters on display at the Ford Motor Co. booth on day one of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

People lining up at the LG booth at CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center to see their new rollable TV screen on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2018 in Las Vegas. Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Body Friend USA's massage chair made for the Lamborghini Aventador at CES in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees of CES in Las Vegas walk past a sign on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rows of CES goers enjoy the Panasonic Real Pro Ultra massage chair in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rows of CES goers enjoy the Panasonic Real Pro Ultra massage chair in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A model of Bell’s “flying taxi” that Uber plans to have in the air in LA, Dallas and an international city in 2020 for testing purposes and 2023 commercially at CES in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

More than 4,400 exhibiting companies are showcasing across more than 2.9 million net square feet of space.

LG’s rollable 65” TV is already drawing plenty of attention.

“Since the start of the modern era, television screen sizes have steadily increased as resolution improved, and consumers demanded a more immersive viewing experience. The trade-off came in the form of a large, black rectangle that dominated the room when the TV was not in use,” LG said in a press release Monday ahead of the show’s opening.

It is expected to be on sale in U.S. in the second half of the year.

Convention goers flood into the South Hall at the start of #CES2019. #RJ pic.twitter.com/PcMosfj1Fs — Benjamin Hager (@BenjaminHphoto) January 8, 2019