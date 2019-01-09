CES 2019: Ovie offers tech-driven tracking of leftovers

Leftovers often sit in the refrigerator until they’re wilted and wasted. Ovie Smarterware, from a company called Wide Afternoon, was created to help reduce food waste and was on display at CES 2019. infogram

Smarterware is a set of small puck-like devices. You tell the device (using Amazon Alexa, for example) what the food is — say, a half bag of spinach — and attach it to a dish or clip. Then every time you open the refrigerator, the puck lights up green, yellow or red to indicate which foods are nearing the end of their useful lives. Pre-order at ovie.life. The company expects to begin shipping in March.

