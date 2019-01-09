CES

CES 2019: Ring translates colors into musical notes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2019 - 5:33 pm
 

Tell your doctor you’re hearing colors and he’ll hospitalize you.

Tell someone the same thing at CES and they’ll know you’ve been to the Sphero Specdrums booth.

Tap the small Bluetooth-enabled ring on a color — on the accompanying keyboard or anywhere in nature — and it will translate that color into a musical note or sound that you can hear when paired with an app on your smartphone.

The ring — $65 each or $99 for two — comes with variety of loops representing multiple musical styles that will let you turn a box of Fruity Pebbles into your own personal EDC.

