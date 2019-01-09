CES 2019: Sheertex pantyhose prove unbreakable — VIDEO

You can wear them. You can stretch them. You can even dangle from them.

One thing you cannot do — break them.

“Give ‘em hell!” category manager Natalie Catania encourages. But no amount of bending, tugging and digging in with fingernails so much as makes a run in the pantyhose.

Sheertex Sheers uses a proprietary blend of ultra high molecular weight polyethylene to make pantyhose that last.

“It’s made from the same material as bulletproof vests and climbing equipment,” Catania explains. “No one has been able to extrude it this thin and make it stretchy.”

The material has other advantages: it’s stain and odor resistant. And the tights feature a soft, wide waistband.

Sheertex started by trying to develop apparel that would last. “It’s like we have people going to the moon and self-driving cars,” Catania says, “but we can’t make pantyhose that last through the night?”

That style of thinking is in good company at 2019’s CES — where self-driving cars are in abundance.

In a space where many products are integrated with AI, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, Sheertex is focusing on making existing fashion more long-lasting.

Sheertex began shipping in December, and is working on its next release. “Currently we only have black,” Catania says. “But we’ll soon be releasing three shades of nude.”

The pantyhose are available online at sheers.sheertex.com for $99 in sizes small through 3X.

