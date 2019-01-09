CES 2019: Smart diaper coming soon to US market — VIDEO

Worrying about diaper changes can be a stinky situation for parents. A new diaper sensor from Seoul-based parenting technology company Monit Corp. could help.

A new diaper sensor from Seoul-based parenting technology company Monit Corp. could help. The device, displayed at CES, is currently sold for $249 USD in Japan and Korea and is expected to be released in U.S. markets in April.

The round sensor attaches to the outside of a baby’s diaper and tracks temperature, humidity, volatile organic compound gasses, touch and motion.

“It gives instant notification to the parent’s mobile hand cell so that they can understand when is the best time for changing (the) diaper,” said CEO Tony Park. “Parents can understand baby’s status in the meantime, baby’s surroundings, so they can raise their babies with strategy, not by just instinct or a feeling.”

The sensor comes with a small hub that connects to wifi and monitors the temperature and humidity surrounding the baby.

When a baby’s diaper is full, up to five caretakers can receive an alert on their phone, with messages like “Poo Detected!” Park said the device has a 93 percent accuracy rate.

Joseph Lee, an intern at Monit, said the device is all about safety.

“Bowel movements, when it’s not dealt with properly at the right time, they can lead to … rashes,” he said. Park said unattended diapers can also lead to more serious diseases like urinary tract infections.

