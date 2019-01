French company Abeye has created smartglasses, designed for senior citizens, that detects when the wearer falls down. The glasses then call for help.

At CES 2019 in Las Vegas, French company Abeye has created smartglasses, designed for senior citizens, that detects when the wearer falls down. The glasses then call for help.

The company, which promotes “smart eyewear for health and fitness,” bills the glasses as the “1st fall detection eyewear.”