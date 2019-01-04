CES

CES 2019 to bring 180K attendees, traffic woes to Las Vegas next week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2019 - 5:05 pm
 

Mix a couple hundred thousand convention attendees with the crowds from three Golden Knights games and what do you get?

A traffic nightmare.

More than 180,000 people are expected to converge on Las Vegas this week for CES, the city’s largest annual convention, clogging the already crowded roads near the Strip.

In addition, the Knights have three games at T-Mobile Arena this week — on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday — adding to the traffic woes.

The traffic tangles are expected to start easing Friday after CES closes shop.

CES events will take place between Tuesday and Friday and are spread out across multiple sites in the city. The bulk of the action will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center and the Sands Expo and Convention Center, with various Strip properties hosting smaller events.

For those who must travel between the Las Vegas Convention Center and the resort corridor, transportation officials urge motorists to plan ahead.

Heavy traffic is expected “along the Paradise Road corridor, as a result of CES,” said Tony Illia, Nevada Department of Transportation spokesperson. “While many conventioneers and exhibitors will utilize taxis, the monorail or a ride-sharing service, motorists are still encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes, if possible. If travel through the corridor is unavoidable, however, please budget additional travel time during convention days.”

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada doesn’t count the number of cars on valley roads during events, but it does have data on roads that are most affected by CES.

Any roads that directly connect to the Las Vegas Convention Center area, downtown and Strip hotels and McCarran International Airport will be busy all during CES, said Brian Hoeft, director of the RTC’s traffic management center.

“Historical data shows that travel will be busiest between 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m,” Hoeft said.

Busy north-south corridors include Paradise Road, Swenson Street, Joe W. Brown Drive, Koval Lane, Las Vegas Boulevard and Sammy Davis Jr., Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra drives.

The busy east-west corridors include Tropicana Avenue, Harmon Avenue, Flamingo Road, Spring Mountain Road, Sands Avenue, Twain Avenue, Desert Inn Road, Convention Center Drive and Sahara Avenue.

Interstate 15 interchanges at Flamingo Road, Spring Mountain Road and Sahara Avenue are also expected to be busy.

To avoid the extra traffic congestion the Knights games will present, the RTC suggests visitors use the Strip and Downtown Express (SDX) bus route. The SDX will start service at 7 a.m., two hours earlier than normal, from Tuesday to Friday. The Las Vegas Monorail is another option for convention attendees, the RTC said.

For locals planning on attending Knights games, there is always the option of using the RTC’s Golden Knights Express bus from four different areas around the valley.

Here is a list of transportation service options for attendees traveling between the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Sands Expo Center and other locations:

Hotel shuttle service

Complimentary hotel service is available from Monday through Jan. 11. The 10 routes stop at 26 hotels located up and down the Las Vegas Strip and downtown.

The shuttles run all day from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m Tuesday-Thursday and from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Jan. 11. Select split day routes are also offered during the duration of CES including from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday.

Express venue shuttles

— C Space Shuttle

The C Space shuttle runs from the Las Vegas Convention Center to the Aria and CES keynotes at Park Theater at Park MGM, Monday through Friday.

— Tech Express

This express shuttle will run every 10 minutes Tuesday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and on Friday from 7:30 a.m. -4:30 p.m. between the Las Vegas Convention Center and Sands Expo/Venetian. Boarding locations: LVCC, curbside near C2 entrance; Venetian, curbside on Sands Avenue.

Las Vegas Monorail

The Las Vegas Monorail connects the Las Vegas Convention Center to various hotels on the Strip, including MGM Grand, Bally’s, Flamingo and Harrah’s. Service is available every 4-8 minutes between 7 a.m.-midnight Monday, 7 a.m.-2.a.m Tuesday through Thursday, and 7a.m.-3 a.m. on Friday.

The Monorail does not service Sands Expo Center/Venetian and taking the Tech Express shuttle to and from the LVCC and Sands/Venetian is recommended.

The Monorail is offering discounted tickets to CES attendees starting at $13 for a 24 hour pass.

Ridesharing options

Uber, Lyft and other transportation network companies operating in Las Vega are slated to be a major factor in the transportation needs of attendees.

Pickup locations:

• Las Vegas Convention Center, bronze lot

• Sands Expo, main porte-cochere

• Venetian, valet area in parking garage

• ARIA, North valet

There are also other nearby options that riders may select near the Las Vegas Convention Center including the Westgate, Renaissance and surrounding hotel and restaurants. Most hotels have designated pickup areas to meet your driver.

Taxi

Taxi lines are located at the front of the Las Vegas Convention Center, North and South Halls and at all other show venues.

Taxi lines tend to be long, especially at the close of the show each day. To save some time and hassle, show organizers suggest considering taking one of the free CES shuttles or the Las Vegas Monorail to avoid the crowds.

If taking a taxi is an attendee’s preferred method, CES urges attendees to download the Bandwagon app to decrease taxi line wait times at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Matched parties get to skip the line for priority access to departing taxis.

Navigating the Las Vegas Convention Center

Getting around the Las Vegas Convention Center can be a trek in its own right. To help save attendees a few steps a pair of motorized vehicle services are provided.

— LVCC Shuttle Loop

A shuttle service is available every 10 minutes Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. from five locations around the perimeter of the LVCC.

— LVCC Golf Cart Service

A golf cart service provided by Yamaha is available every 10 minutes Tuesday to Thursday, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. from South Hall 1 near Booth #20258, South Hall 2 near Booth #25352 and Central Hall near Booth #16744.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates the Sands Expo &Convention Center.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Nevada's first Green House Project nursing home coming to Las Vegas
Michele Goldman is bringing the first Green House Project nursing homes to the valley, the Villas at Centennial. Unlike typical nursing homes, Green House Project sites have lower patient-to-staff ratios, are built to improve patient safety and focus on empowering the independence of seniors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Entertainment Corp.'s New Testing Grounds
Caesars is using about 44,000 square feet inside The Linq Hotel to experiment with technology to attract younger audiences. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices continue to rise
Las Vegas house prices are rising Southern Nevada prices were up 12.8 percent year-over-year in October. Nationally, home prices were up 5.5 percent year-over-year . Buyers are pulling back. Around 7,000 Las Vegas houses were on the market without offers at the end of November, up 54 percent year-over-year. Las Vegas home prices have been rising at one of the fastest rates in the country
Michael Symon, chef and owner of Mabel's BBQ, talks about his first Las Vegas restaurant
Michael Symon, chef and owner of Mabel's BBQ, talks about his first Las Vegas restaurant. Bizuayehu Tesfaye @bizutesfaye
Wynn Resorts vs. Resorts World
Wynn Resorts files a trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuit against Resorts World Las Vegas over the architectural look and color of the building under construction.
Postal Service Faces Record Package Volume This Holiday Season
Gene Barton discusses the Las Vegas Postal Service mail processing facility's operations during the holiday season. (Bailey Schulz / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jim Murren on MGM 25th anniversary
MGM CEO Jim Murren addressing 784 employees of MGM Grand that have worked since the property opened 25 years ago. Murren spoke Friday morning at the new MGM Grand convention center.
Rainbow Real Estate
On Rainbow Boulevard at Cheyenne Avenue, a strip mall and the apartment complex next door reflect the state of things in commercial real estate. The strip mall, Cheyenne Commons, was foreclosed on last year and has plenty of tenants but also several vacancies. The neighboring apartment complex, The Grove, has soared in value. It sold for $34.5 million in November, after trading for $19.5 million just two years ago.
New American Eagle flagship on the Las Vegas Strip lets you customize your clothing
American Eagle flagship on the Las Vegas Strip lets you customize your clothing
The Mansion at MGM boasts hidden luxury
The Mansion at MGM, a hotel within a hotel, features 29 luxury villas for invited guests only. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Goodwill of Southern Nevada
Under CEO John Helderman, Goodwill of Southern Nevada has expanded its services including the new home of Goodwill’s Veteran Integration Program. Free job services are paid for by revenues generated by Goodwill's retail stores. In 2017, the sale of donated goods allowed Goodwill of Southern Nevada to train more than 17,000 job seekers. More than 2,500 of those found local jobs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little bat company on verge of MLB deal
Larry Thein, part owner and one of only three employees of the Tat2 Bat Company of Davenport, Iowa, made the company's first bat in a hog barn. He spoke of the humble origins during a trade show at the Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, Nev., on Dec. 12, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Texas Roadhouse opens in North Las Vegas
Texas Roadhouse has opened at on Craig Road at Bruce Street in North Las Vegas as part of an emerging "restaurant row." (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday Parade Lights Up Downtown Summerlin
Holiday parade lights up Downtown Summerlin every Friday and Saturday night through Dec. 22.
Nevada's solar industry on the rebound
In 2015, the Nevada Public Utilities Commission voted in favor of a new tariff structure that reduced net energy metering buyback rates and increased fix fees for residential solar customers.
Apartment complexes selling fast in Las Vegas
Las Vegas’ apartment vacancy rate is among the smallest in the country, and rents are climbing faster than the national average. (LVRJ)
Aristocrat Opens $45M Campus In Summerlin
Aristocrat Technologies Chairman Ian Blackburne discusses the company's growth. (LVRJ)
Sunrise Hospital celebrates 60 years
Sunrise Hospital opened its doors to patients on Dec. 15, 1958. Employees of more than 35 years celebrated at a luncheon Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Jessie Bekker/ Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Maya Cinemas to open soon in North Las Vegas
Moctesuma Esparza, CEO of Maya Cinemas, talks about the newest location in North Las Vegas, set to open Jan. 10. The aim of the theatre chain is to serve latino-centric, underserved communities.
Holiday shopping and returns make this the busiest time of year for UPS
The UPS Las Vegas South facility is the company's busiest pre-load operation in the country, and it's even busier this time of year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Primm’s outlet mall has fallen on hard times
The mall, attached to Primm Valley Resort, opened in 1998. Back then, it was a “textbook, perfect outlet-center location." But now, Primm’s outlet mall has fallen on hard times. Las Vegas Boulevard has endless shopping spots. And there are other outlet malls that don’t require a hefty drive to the state line. Its mortgage-holder foreclosed on the mall in late September.
Miltary auction at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Humvees, ammo cans, construction equipment, field gear and more is on the auction block Friday and Saturday at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers. About 10,000 items in all are for sale in what GovPlanet bills as the largest auction of its kind.
Las Vegas residents discuss avoiding holiday scams
Las Vegas residents discuss their donation habits and how they avoid giving money to scam charities during the holiday season. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory ahead of economic impact expectations
The Tesla Gigafactory’s economic impact on Nevada has exceeded projections, bringing in more than 7,000 jobs. In 2014, Nevada agreed to give the automotive and energy company $1.3 billion in tax abatements. In return, Tesla promised to meet certain requirements in areas like employment and capital investment. As of June, Tesla has brought in a total of $6.05 billion in capital investment, surpassing the $4.95 billion projection. The original contract gave the company until 2024 to make $3.5 billion in capital investments in Nevada. Derek Armstrong, deputy director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
Land sales near the Las Vegas Raiders stadium
Land around the Las Vegas stadium site has been selling for high prices. A few months before the stadium’s groundbreaking, Global Trust Group acquired a 2.5-acre parcel just north of the stadium site. The property sold for $7.25 million, or $2.9 million an acre. Osprey Real Estate Capital and Huntington Hotel Group acquired a 2-acre industrial site just west of the stadium site in late November. The property sold for $6.5 million, or $3.15 million per acre. That's roughly 12 times the average price of land in the valley this year as tracked by Colliers International.
T-Mobile Tech Experience Truck parks in Toshiba Plaza at T-Mobile Arena
The Tech Experience Truck is a state-of-the-art showroom on wheels, with demonstrations that put connected drones, smart cities, augmented/virtual reality and smart tracking. The exhibit shows new wireless technology – including 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Steve Siegel, CEO of the Siegel Group, speaks about helping families and other needy residents
Steve Siegel, CEO of the Siegel Group, speaks about helping families and other needy residents to keep them from teetering off into homelessness. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)
Crowds camp out for Chick-fil-A opening
Dozens of customers camped out 24 hours ahead of the 6 a.m. Thursday opening of the new Chick-fil-A on Rainbow Blvd.
Cheapest listings for sale in Las Vegas
Listed for $39,990, 585 S. Royal Crest Circle, Unit #9 is one of the cheapest homes currently listed for sale in Las Vegas. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM's sports betting deals
MGM Resorts International signed a sports betting sponsorship agreement with the NBA in July It was the first professional sports league to have official ties with a legal sports betting house. The deal came just two months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a law prohibiting sports betting in most states. In October, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the NHL. In November, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the MLB. Financial terms of Tuesday’s deal and earlier partnerships have not been announced.
More in CES
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
CES Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like