CES 2019: Use your phone and this device to make cheese at home — VIDEO

If you’ve ever dreamed of making quality cheese at home without the fuss, the Fromaggio may be for you.

If you’ve ever dreamed of making quality cheese at home without the fuss, the Fromaggio may be for you.

It’s smart-phone adapted with a touch-screen display and makes nearly any kind of cheese — fresh, aged, lactose-free, vegan or kosher. And it tastes as good as traditionally made cheese.

Glen Feder, founder and CEO, lived in France for years and wanted to bring quality cheesemaking into the home.

It’s headed to Kickstarter in the spring with an expected price of about $350. Sign up for emails at fromaggio.com.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.