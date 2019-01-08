CES 2019: VR entertainment faces many challenges

A CES 2019 panel in Las Vegas discussed the growth and growing pains of immersive entertainment such as virtual reality and augmented reality.

Charles Womack tries out a virtual reality game at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A virtual-reality game demonstration at The Orleans in Las Vegas. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tom Riggleman and Haley Lilla use virtual reality headsets. Mia Sims @miasims___

Marc-Andre Drapeau plays a virtual reality game in Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Sean Brown of Las Vegas prepares a VR headset. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

A virtual-reality game demonstration at The Orleans in Las Vegas. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some people want to save the world. Others want to dance like “Fortnite” characters.

That’s what Brad Herman said he learned when his virtual reality startup, SPACES Inc., launched a “Terminator”-themed virtual reality experience at a Chinese theme park last year.

While the game features puzzle solving and combat elements that pit teams of human players against an army of robots, Herman said a noticeable amount of players seemed to be preoccupied with goofing off once they strapped on a VR headset.

“They’ve been 3-D scanned, and now they’re half-human, half-Terminator hybrids and they’re dabbing,” said Herman, SPACES co-founder and chief technology officer. “And they want to pay more attention — they’re having more fun interacting with each other in this hybrid virtual-real world.”

Herman was a member on one of two CES 2019 panels about augmented and virtual reality held at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday morning. Herman’s panel discussed the growth and growing pains of immersive entertainment.

Location-based experiences, like those offered by bowling alleys or skating rinks, rely on people traveling to spend money on experiences they could not replicated at home. Advances in technology, like SPACES’ “Terminator” game, allow players to be immersed in virtual reality inside closed locations where they can move around and interact with an environment filled with props.

One challenging aspect of offering such experiences is maintaining sometimes delicate equipment, said panelist Alasdair Lennox, executive creative director for FITCH.

“You have to build and design it as if a 4-year-old is going to destroy it over Christmas holiday,” he said.

Helping virtual reality newcomers adapt to the technology is also another hurdle, said Jennifer Chavarria, Head of Studio at VR studio Kite & Lightning. Hand controllers, a shift from the typical game pad, can leave even experienced gamers confused.

Chavarria said her company is asking people in smaller markets, like cities in the Midwest U.S., to test their games and let them know how intuitive or awkward the controls and interface are.

“When you’re touching people who maybe don’t have as much access as other cities do, you’re getting very honest feedback,” she said. “These are the things we need to think about. We need to walk before we run.”

At home entertainment

The market for augmented reality is set to boom over the next three years, Needham & Company senior analyst Laura Martin said in a separate panel.

Games like Pokemon Go, where computer-generated objects are overlaid into the real world, and other augmented reality products are projected to rise from $10 billion in revenue worldwide now to about $133 billion by 2021, Martin said. Revenues for virtual reality will rise from $7 billion to $75 billion.

Immersive entertainment revenue is being driven by Asia, Martin said.

“Don’t underestimate (augmented and virtual reality) just because you’re not seeing it front-and-center here, because it’s being driven by other parts of the world,” she said.

While augmented reality games can be played using only a smartphone, many virtual reality games require the purchase of hardware like headsets and touch controllers. In that way, the market is waiting on a “Killer App,” a game, application or feature that will drive a large amount of buyers to invest in virtual reality systems.

“I think there’s an expectation from the player base that the VR game will bring something to you that you can’t get without it,” said Guy Costantini, vice president of global interactive marketing at Skydance Media.

Once recent success is Beat Saber, a virtual reality rhythm game where players use lightsaber-like blades to slash blocks zooming toward them in time with a beat. Created by Czech-based indie studio Beat Games, the game has been a hit because it is easy to pick up but difficult to master, panelists agreed.

“This audience gets overwhelmed. They’re not ready to fall off their chairs yet,” said Jenna Seiden, venture advisor for Lumo Labs. “I firmly believe a simple mechanic, at this time, is what is going to work in VR.”

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.