At CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Wagz showed off three new products to help create better lives for pets in a digital world.

CES-Wagz has new pet products

1 — a collar with LTE tracking and an HD camera

2 — a smart pet door that only lets pets in and out

3 — a device to keep the pet out of certain areas at home (humanely)