CES 2019: Your favorite images can now grace your nails — VIDEO

Smartphones make it easy to have the ones you love right at your fingertips.

Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Only, it’s never been quite so literal.

O’2Nails creates printers that recreate photos of your pets, loved ones — or even your own face — on your nails.

The nail printer connects over Wi-Fi to a device. From there, users can select any photo or intricate image.

On Tuesday at CES 2019, visitors lined up at O’2Nail’s booth, clamoring to receive nail art.

One man selected a black-and-white checkered design. A woman went home with a photo of her nephew on her thumb.

Applying the nail art takes just a few minutes. First a nail guard sticker or gel base is applied to clean nails. Next, the nail goes into the printer.

Finally, nails are dried and topped with a clear coat.

One kit that contains the printer, cartridges and polishes retails at $549.

