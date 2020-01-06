CES 2020 reveals high-tech tailgating options at Raiders stadium

With the Raiders set to move Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium for the 2020 NFL season, it’s time to start thinking about tailgating.

The Raiders Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The "MO" pop up sound speaker by POW Audio during the "CES Unveiled Las Vegas" products reveal at the Mandalay Bay on Sunday Jan. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. This was a media event before the CES trade show which officially runs Tuesday through Friday. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The "UNA" water resistant and floating sound speaker by POW Audio during the "CES Unveiled Las Vegas" products reveal at the Mandalay Bay on Sunday Jan. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. This was a media event before the CES trade show which officially runs Tuesday through Friday. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Bartesian premium cocktails on demand machine during the "CES Unveiled Las Vegas" products reveal at the Mandalay Bay on Sunday Jan. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. This was a media event before the CES trade show which officially runs Tuesday through Friday. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A whisky drink made fresh from the Bartesian premium cocktails on demand machine during the "CES Unveiled Las Vegas" products reveal at the Mandalay Bay on Sunday Jan. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. This was a media event before the CES trade show which officially runs Tuesday through Friday. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As is the case with CES 2020, new products being showcased put a high-tech spin on a game day tradition.

Here are three products that could upgrade your tailgating experience:

Bartesian

Retail price: $349

A boozy version of the kitchen favorite Keurig, the Bartesian will make serving mixed drinks a simple and entertaining experience.

You take your preferred liquors and pour them into one of four cylinders and choose which style of drink capsule you desire and insert into the Bartesian.

You pick which drink style you chose and preferred strength of drink on the touch pad on top of the Bartesian, and your drink is made before your eyes.

Shiftall: Cook’Keep

Retail price: $300

Aside from grilling up food and ready packaged snacks adding side dishes to the mix can be tricky.

The Shiftall Cook’Keep smart food container changes that. A user can make a dish and store it in the Shiftall.

The food will be refrigerated to ensure freshness, and via a smartphone app the user can select a time frame when they want to dish to be reheated so it can be ready to serve when the pregame festivities begin.

The Bartesian and Shiftall require power outlets, which many newer-model trucks include.

Pow Audio

Retail price: $80-$150

Music is a key aspect to any tailgate to ramp up the crew before heading inside the stadium to cheer your team on.

Making for an easier sound experience Pow Audio offers three expandable speaker options that make transporting the speakers for mobile use a breeze.

The new model being shown at CES 2020 is their Una model ($120) that is water resistant, meaning no spill accidents will ruin the speaker and the tailgating tunes. The Una was named a CES 2020 Innovation Awards honoree in the personal audio category.

A smartphone-size one called the Mo ($80) has magnets on the back will stick to any metal surface, or a special smartphone case ($18). If more than one person has the Mo, they can sync them up to offer stereo sound and louder volume capability.

So whether you’re drinking, eating or listening to music, CES 2020 has a product to tackle tailgaters’ high-tech needs.

