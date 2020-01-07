CES 2020: Sony car has screen across entire dashboard

Sony unveilved a sedan with 33 sensors, a panoramic screen on the dashboard and 360 Reality Audio. The prototype bears the new logo of Sony’s safety initiative, Vision-S.

Tech giant Sony unveiled a prototype car called 'Vision S' on Monday evening in front of hundreds of media members, as well as details regarding the PS5. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sony Corporation CEO Kenichiro Yoshida presents the Vision-S sedan, a car protoype created by Sony, during a media event at the CES trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas , Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Sony Corporation's prototype of the Vision-S sedan on display during a presentation at the CES trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas , Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Sony Corporation CEO Kenichiro Yoshida discusses the technology the company has created for vehicles during a media event at the CES trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas , Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Sony Corporation CEO Kenichiro Yoshida presents the Vision-S sedan, a car protoype created by Sony, during a media event at the CES trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas , Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Vision-S sedan, a car protoype created by Sony, on display during a media event at the CES trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas , Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Sony Corporation CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, right, looks over the Vision-S sedan, a car protoype created by Sony, during a media event at the CES trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas , Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Sony Corporation CEO Kenichiro Yoshida poses in front of the Vision-S sedan, a car protoype created by Sony, during a media event at the CES trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas , Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Sony Corporation CEO Kenichiro Yoshida presents the Vision-S sedan, a car protoype created by Sony, during a media event at the CES trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas , Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Sony rolled out a silver sedan with 33 sensors and a panoramic screen that takes up the entire dashboard at CES on Monday.

The prototype bears the new logo of Sony’s safety initiative, Vision-S. There is 360 Reality Audio to surround drivers with sound, and the panoramic screen is used for both driving and entertainment.

CES 2020 All the latest news, products and information from CES 2020 in Las Vegas

“This prototype embodies our contribution to the future of mobility and contains a variety of Sony’s technologies,” said CEO Kenichiro Yoshida. “There are 33 sensors to monitor the outside and inside of the car proving the viability of sensing features and the capabilities of Sony’s solutions.”