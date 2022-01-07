63°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
CES 2022

CES 2022 attendance was 40K people, organizers say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2022 - 1:00 pm
 
Attendees move about Central Hall during the first day of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Cente ...
Attendees move about Central Hall during the first day of CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fewer than a quarter of CES’ usual turnout attended this year’s show, the Consumer Technology Association reported Friday.

The association said 40,000 people, including 1,800 global media members, attended the consumer electronics trade show that normally attracts more than 170,000 people every January.

The rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 was believed responsible for the lower-than-usual attendance.

“Innovation came to life this week at CES 2022 with technologies that will reshape industries and provide solutions to pressing worldwide issues from healthcare to agriculture, sustainability and beyond,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the association that is owner and producer of CES. “The CES show floor buzzed with the joy of human interaction and a five-sense innovation experience with products that will redefine our future and change our world for the better.”

The show, shortened from its usual four days to three, is scheduled to close Friday at 6 p.m.

More than 2,300 companies from around the world, including more than 800 startups, launched products featuring innovation across artificial intelligence, automotive technology, digital health, smart home and other categories. Despite difficult travel restrictions, the association said about 30 percent of those attending came from foreign countries.

Health protocols were put in place for in-person attendance, including proof of vaccination, required masking indoors, self-testing for COVID-19 and social distancing measures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New details released about DUI arrest of Raiders’ Nate Hobbs
New details released about DUI arrest of Raiders’ Nate Hobbs
2
Raiders report: Chargers’ Joey Bosa still thinks Carr ‘shuts down’
Raiders report: Chargers’ Joey Bosa still thinks Carr ‘shuts down’
3
Heidi Fleiss leaving Nevada after shooting of exotic bird
Heidi Fleiss leaving Nevada after shooting of exotic bird
4
Oversized future USPS delivery truck on display at CES in Las Vegas
Oversized future USPS delivery truck on display at CES in Las Vegas
5
Woman arrested for 4th time as suspected thief of high-end watches
Woman arrested for 4th time as suspected thief of high-end watches
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Chaeyi Kim gives a Prinker digital temporary tattoo to Grant Dayan as Anna Podoprigora, both of ...
Check out 5 cool tech innovations we saw at CES
By Colton Lochhead / RJ

From video games you can literally feel to the latest in smart baby products, here are a few of the coolest gadgets that stood out on the CES floor this week.

Passengers arrive and depart from the Central Hall station underground on the Boring Company's ...
Boring Co. loop handles CES rush with no hangups
By / RJ

Day 1 of CES was the second big test of the Boring Co.’s underground transportation system at the Las Vegas Convention Center and it handled the convention traffic with ease.