CES adds space, food technologies to the mix at 2022 show

CES is adding space technology and food technology to the list of exhibit categories at the Jan. 5-8 event in Las Vegas, organizers said in a news release.

A CES sign is seen in December 2019 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Consumer Electronics Show is returning to Las Vegas early next year, with two new exhibit categories in the mix.

“Every year, CES showcases the latest innovations from legacy and emerging technology sectors — and everything in between,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president of the Consumer Technology Association, which hosts the event. “Technology is propelling the space and food industries to new heights, and CES is the perfect platform to showcase this growth and bring together our industry.”

The food tech category will “address agriculture, ingredient innovation, meal kits and deliveries, nutrition, plant-based proteins, traceability, sustainability, vertical farming and more,” the release said. Grov Technologies, Impossible Foods and John Deere will be among those on hand showing off their food technology innovations.

For space tech, companies will showcase advancements in communications, biology, human health and other fields. Specifically, Sierra Space, part of the Sierra Nevada Corporation, will showcase its space transportation innovation — the Dream Chaser® spaceplane.

Space and food tech join a long list of categories showcased in past events. Among the other technology product categories are artificial intelligence, virtual reality, cities, sports and robotics, among many others.

The show will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center as well as Strip venues including the Sands Expo & Convention Center, Aria Convention Centre and Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

CTA canceled the in-person show in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The show had been set for Las Vegas in early January but was instead held digitally.

“We’re thrilled to return to Las Vegas — home to CES for more than 40 years — and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces,” Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, said in a news release earlier this year. “Hundreds of executives have told us how much they need CES to meet new and existing customers, find partners, reach media and discover innovation.”

Approximately 1,000 companies, including Amazon, AT&T, Google, Qualcomm, IBM, Intel, and Samsung, have committed to the 2022 event. Companies can also participate online with virtual audiences. More announcements of new programs for CES 2022 are expected in the coming months.

