CES attendees get rides in single-passenger autonomous BMWs

The interior of BMW's i3 Urban Suite is seen Tuesday at CES 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

BMW shows what it says could be the future of chauffeured rides Tuesday at CES 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review Journal)

BMW is pitching its reconfigured i3 Urban Suite, which holds a single passenger on a lounge-style seat, as the possible future of chauffeured rides at CES 2020.

The car has double doors and an adjustable pedestal. A touch screen folds down from the ceiling, giving the passenger a bevy of options including watch programs via Amazon Fire TV or one’s phone.

BMW has 20 electric i3 Urban Suites providing CES attendees with the required code rides to various Strip resorts and the Las Vegas Convention Center free of charge.

The crash-tested and road-legal vehicles can be ordered via the BMW CES app in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Matthias Junghans, head interior designer for BMW, said the interiors of the vehicles are meant to resemble a boutique hotel.

“When they choose their destination, they can either choose a cold water or warm coffee, which are served in the middle (console) and off you go,” he said.

The i3s that are giving rides to conventiongoers have a driver in tow, but BMW is providing autonomous rides for demonstration purposes, with only the passenger in the vehicle around a fixed course.

“You see the passenger inside and the steering wheel moving like magic,” Junghans joked.

