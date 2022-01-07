65°F
CES donating leftover COVID test kits to health district

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2022 - 2:51 pm
 
A pair of Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 tests
A pair of Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 tests

Leftover Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Self Test kits are being donated by the Consumer Technology Association to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The owner and operator of CES, which is wrapping up its three-day show in Las Vegas on Friday, said the district will be asked that the kits be distributed immediately to symptomatic individuals in areas of high need in Las Vegas.

A spokeswoman for the association said its leaders are encouraging CES attendees to pick up additional kits so they can test before leaving Las Vegas and after they arrive at their homes.

Whatever kits remain will then be donated to be distributed to those in immediate need.

Because kits are being given first to attendees, it’s unclear how many will be given to the Health District.

The association distributed the Abbott test kits at no cost to show attendees as they checked in and received their show badges.

Robert Ford, president and CEO of Abbott, presented the first healthcare keynote address in CES history during the show.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

