CES opens doors with state-of-the-industry keynote Wednesday

Consumer Technology Association President and CEO Gary Shapiro is kicking off massive technology show that is expected to be subdued this year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees arrive for the CES Unveiled event at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

CES, the largest consumer technology trade show in the world, opens in Las Vegas Wednesday with thousands of people expected to remain on the sidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show normally draws more than 170,000 people to several convention venues in the city every January.

A state-of-the-industry opening keynote featuring Consumer Technology Association President and CEO Gary Shapiro was scheduled to kick off the event that is being shortened to three days because of the pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

