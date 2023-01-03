52°F
CES

CES scheduled to open doors for 100K attendees Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2023 - 12:03 pm
 
Updated January 3, 2023 - 12:39 pm
Workers build outdoor booths for CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Workers build outdoor booths for CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The international consumer electronics trade show takes place Thursday through Sunday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A worker builds an outdoor booth for CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
A worker builds an outdoor booth for CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The international consumer electronics trade show takes place Thursday through Sunday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Workers build outdoor booths for CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. ...
Workers build outdoor booths for CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The international consumer electronics trade show takes place Thursday through Sunday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Workers build outdoor booths for CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. ...
Workers build outdoor booths for CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The international consumer electronics trade show takes place Thursday through Sunday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Workers build outdoor booths for CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. ...
Workers build outdoor booths for CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The international consumer electronics trade show takes place Thursday through Sunday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Workers build outdoor booths for CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. ...
Workers build outdoor booths for CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The international consumer electronics trade show takes place Thursday through Sunday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Workers build outdoor booths for CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. ...
Workers build outdoor booths for CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The international consumer electronics trade show takes place Thursday through Sunday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Workers build outdoor booths for CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. ...
Workers build outdoor booths for CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The international consumer electronics trade show takes place Thursday through Sunday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Workers build outdoor booths for CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. ...
Workers build outdoor booths for CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The international consumer electronics trade show takes place Thursday through Sunday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Workers build outdoor booths for CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. ...
Workers build outdoor booths for CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The international consumer electronics trade show takes place Thursday through Sunday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Attendees of the world’s largest tech trade show, CES, began arriving by the planeload this week in advance of its official opening on Thursday, which includes two days of pre-show events.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend this year’s show — more than twice the attendance of CES 2022 — but well short of the estimated 180,000 who arrived for the 2019 event. The show, which displays the latest in consumer gadgets and gizmos, is open to consumer electronics executives and professionals, but not the general public.

Executives with the sponsoring Consumer Technology Association say they’re excited to return to Las Vegas in full force.

“We’re thrilled to return to Las Vegas — home to CES for more than 40 years — and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Washington-based association. “Excitement for CES 2023 continues, as we get closer to the moment where the world’s most influential technology innovators meet in person with customers, media, investors and policymakers.”

There are still a few storm clouds on the horizon as CES unfolds.

People traveling from as far away as China and South Korea and all corners of North America are still shellshocked from flight delays and cancellations that occurred over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

But, as of Tuesday morning, there were only 10 inbound cancellations and 37 delayed inbound flights to Harry Reid International Airport, according to flight tracking service FlightAware. Nationally, there were 392 cancellations and 1,900 flight delays early Tuesday.

The threat of a COVID-19 outbreak from international arrivals remains a concern, but the association is requiring testing of attendees from China, Hong Kong and Macao as a means to protect all attendees.

And, there’s also the threat of strike among food service providers at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Culinary Union workers for the Convention Center’s contracted food service provider Sodexo Centerplate unanimously authorized a strike, the union announced Dec. 9. So far, there have been no updates from the union or Sodexo about contract negotiations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

