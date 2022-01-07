Check out 5 cool tech innovations we saw at CES

From video games you can literally feel to the latest in smart baby products, here are a few of the coolest gadgets that stood out on the CES floor this week.

CES 2022 kicked open its doors this week as the annual consumer electronics trade show made its return to Las Vegas, after going fully virtual in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

That means it’s also the first time in two years that tech industry folks had the chance to get their hands on the latest and greatest innovations. This year’s show offered attendees a plethora of new electric vehicles to gander at — including the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup and Sony’s Vision-S 02 EV SUV — and ultra-bright OLED screens like LG’s massive 97-inch OLED TV.

But with more than 2,200 vendors in attendance this year, there were plenty of smaller products catching people’s attention. From video games you can literally feel to the latest in smart baby products, here’s some of the coolest gadgets that stood out on the CES floor Wednesday.

Tat yourself (temporarily)

If you hate commitments or needles but still crave a cool tattoo, Prinker has you covered.

Prinker, the South Korean company that developed the first digital temporary tattoo device, unveiled its mini Prinker M. It’s small and light enough to fit into your hand and lets anyone apply a temporary tattoo to their skin with ease.

Prinker’s products utilize an FDA-approved cosmetic ink that lasts one to three days and easily washes off.

Feel your gaming

Ever wondered what your video game character felt when the final boss smacked them across the room?

OWO’s wireless haptic vest will let you feel every punch, gunshot wound, and stab your character feels. The vest has been under development for two years and is expected to hit the market in October.

It utilizes high conductivity electrodes inside the shirt that deliver a variety of sensations, from a dagger being thrusted into your ribs, a bullet exiting your arm, or even a light wind on your back.

The shirt will also have plenty of uses beyond gaming as the worlds of VR and the metaverse continue to grow — think hugging someone inside the metaverse and feeling the hug.

VR arcade machines

Speaking of VR, the future of arcade-style games may very well be sitting on the floor of CES this year.

With nothing to be strapped into except the VR goggles, VRLCO’s virtual reality gaming rig is straightforward and requires very little set up or assistance unlike most arcade VR offerings.

Smart parenting

Cradlewise is hoping to give parents the extra sleep they desperately want.

The company’s Smart Crib is designed for babies up to 2 years old. It comes with an integrated contactless baby monitor that can detect signs of a baby waking up then automatically soothe the baby back to sleep by gently rocking along to music.

The company says it also learns a baby’s sleeping habits and adapts and grows over time, just like your baby.

Stop the snoring

Everything is getting smarter these days. So why not your pillow?

Motion Pillow claims its smart pillow will help anyone stop snoring. The pillow is paired with its Solution Box that detects, records and analyzes a person’s snoring pattern. Using the data, the boxinflates an airbag inside the pillow that will position your head to reduce snoring.

The pillow also tracks your sleeping patterns, which can be viewed in the company’s app.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.