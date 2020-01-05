Chinese automaker debuts M-Byte electric car for CES 2020

Chinese car company Byton electrified CES 2020 on Sunday as it unveiled a production version of its M-Byte vehicle, an electric-powered SUV with a 250-mile range.

A Byton fully electric M-Byte SUV at a CES event for media before the tech mega-conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Chinese carmaker Byton introduced its M-Byte electric car at a CES event for media before the tech mega-conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. The vehicle is set to go into production later this year. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chinese car company Byton is ready to electrify CES 2020 as it unveiled a production version of its M-Byte electric vehicle on Sunday at Mandalay Bay.

The electric-powered SUV starts at $45,000 and has a 250-mile range. It is slated to go into full production later this year.

One of the most prominent features of the M-Byte is its massive 48-inch long dashboard screen. A smaller tablet is built into the steering wheel for the driver to control various functions.

The prototype M-Byte was introduced at CES 2018 in Las Vegas.

