Chinese automaker debuts M-Byte electric car for CES 2020

Chinese car company Byton electrified CES 2020 on Sunday as it unveiled a production version of its M-Byte vehicle, an electric-powered SUV with a 250-mile range.
The electric-powered SUV starts at $45,000 and has a 250-mile range. It is slated to go into full production later this year.
One of the most prominent features of the M-Byte is its massive 48-inch long dashboard screen. A smaller tablet is built into the steering wheel for the driver to control various functions.
The prototype M-Byte was introduced at CES 2018 in Las Vegas.
