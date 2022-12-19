Convention Center preparing for 100,000 to attend CES 2023

The world’s largest consumer electronics event is scheduled to begin its four-day run on Jan. 5 at several Las Vegas venues.

Karen Chupka, executive vice president of CES, left, and Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, speak during a keynote session at CES at The Venetian Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The 2023 version of CES won’t be the biggest one in history, but with the anticipated attendance of 100,000 people, it will be a welcome difference from the way the massive technology show has gone the last two years.

Construction workers started to build temporary exhibit structures on Monday in the parking lots of the Las Vegas Convention Center, and on Dec. 26 they will begin filling nearly every square foot of available indoor space with the 3,000 expected exhibitors.

The four-day show opens Jan. 5 and is open to consumer electronics executives and professionals, not the general public.

Next month’s CES will include exhibits at the Convention Center, The Venetian Expo Center and Aria.

“This will be a great way to kick off 2023,” said Lori Nelson-Kraft, senior vice president of communications for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

More than 300 additional flights are scheduled on various airlines to transport delegates from 159 countries to Harry Reid International Airport for the show.

“We’re thrilled to return to Las Vegas — home to CES for more than 40 years — and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, which operates CES. “Excitement for CES 2023 continues, as we get closer to the moment where the world’s most influential technology innovators meet in person with customers, media, investors and policymakers.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.