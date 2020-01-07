Delta to show individualized flight information tech at CES

Delta Air Lines will introduce an airport signage system that will provide personalized flight information to every individual, thanks to parallel reality technology.

In the opening keynote of the 2020 CES that opened Tuesday, Delta CEO Ed Bastian introduced Albert Ng, CEO of Misapplied Sciences, who explained that through the technology, passengers glancing at airport signs will see details of their flight only at the same time other passengers see information about their own flights.

A demonstration of the technology is occurring at CES and Bastian said the first airport to get it next summer will be Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, a Delta hub.

Consumer Technology Association CEO Gary Shapiro and vice president Karen Chupka preceded Bastian’s presentation with a preview of the show expected to attract more than 170,000 people.

