CES

Drone soccer at the Venetian? Here are some cool things we saw at CES

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2024 - 1:07 pm
 
Drone pilots play drone soccer in a demonstration by the Federation of International Dronesocce ...
Drone pilots play drone soccer in a demonstration by the Federation of International Dronesoccer Association at CES at the Venetian Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (McKenna Ross/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A conventioneer receives a back massage from iYU Spa, an AI-supported massager from French star ...
A conventioneer receives a back massage from iYU Spa, an AI-supported massager from French startup Capsix Robotics, at CES at the Venetian Expo on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (McKenna Ross/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The CES trade show floor opened Tuesday morning with more than 4,000 exhibitors showing off their latest products and innovations in home, auto, beauty, video gaming, computers, cellphones and everything else tech.

The four-day technology event is estimated to draw more than 130,000 people to the city, one-third of them from foreign countries. Exhibits are spread across the Strip between the Venetian Expo and Las Vegas Convention Center halls.

Here are some of the most eye-catching things the Review-Journal saw on the trade show floors.

Not Quidditch, but drone soccer

In an innovative display of drone usage, the Federation of International Dronesoccer Association introduced its blend of technology and sport in the AI/Robotics area of the Venetian Expo. Five players on each team pilot drones encased in wiring resembling a ball as they protect or score into the hoop-like goal hanging on either end of the arena.

Developed in Jeonju, South Korea, FIDA holds 20 national competitions annually. The group introduced a smaller drone and ball meant for youth leagues.

Improving the robotic massage

Conventioneers in the Venetian Expo’s Eureka Park were lining up to relax in one of iYU Spa’s full-body, hands-free massagers.

The machine uses artificial intelligence and a medical-quality robotic arm to serve a client lying on a typical massage table.

Developed in 2015 by French startup Capsix Robotics, iYU is launching in the U.S. as a business-to-business product that can be set up in spas, chiropractic offices and franchised clinics.

The first of the AI-assisted machines is already in Boulder, Colorado’s Bodywork for Liberation massage clinic. Owner Jonathan Grassi said the standard session is 35 minutes and is sold in a membership model.

“For many people, weekly massages are too expensive to have often,” Grassi said. “(Our clinic’s) price is about as much as one hands-on massage weekly.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

