First keynote speaker announced for CES 2022

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is expected to discuss innovations in 5G technology and “spotlight a look into the future of how these advancements are enabling people to work, communicate and learn more efficiently.”

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert will deliver a keynote address during CES 2022 in January.

The tech executive is expected to discuss innovations in 5G technology and “spotlight a look into the future of how these advancements are enabling people to work, communicate and learn more efficiently,” according to a news release from the Consumer Technology Association. Sievert is the first keynote speaker announced of several “top visionaries and thought leaders” expected to speak during the event.

The show will take place Jan. 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center as well as at Strip venues including the Sands Expo and Convention Center (which will change its name to The Venetian Expo in September), Aria Convention Centre and Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

“As we return to in-person events, we look forward to convening innovators and business leaders from around the world who will showcase how technology impacts and improves every facet of our daily lives,” said CTA president and CEO Gary Shapiro.

Shapiro said he’s excited to show off the 5G advances that have occurred since CES’s last in-person event in January 2020. CTA canceled the in-person show in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The show had been set for Las Vegas in early January but was instead held digitally.

“The pace of innovation has accelerated over the last 18 months, and the rapid roll-out of 5G will only increase the momentum,” Shapiro said. “There’s so much excitement in this space and for the first time, we welcome Mike Sievert to our keynote stage to share more about T-Mobile’s vision for fueling 5G innovation.”

Sievert, who has worked for T-Mobile for more than eight years, said the coronavirus pandemic has shown his company “the critical role connectivity plays in our lives — for consumers, businesses and society as a whole.”

“As the nation’s 5G leader, T-Mobile is driving a transformation in wireless communications. I can’t wait to keynote CES 2022 and showcase new ways this 5G network is unleashing game-changing innovations both now and in the future!”

CTA said in April that some 1,000 companies have committed to the convention including Amazon, AMD, AT&T, Daimler AG, Dell, Google, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics and Sony. Other companies, including Caterpillar, Indy Autonomous Challenge and Sierra Space are planning to make a Las Vegas debut in 2022.

“We’re thrilled to return to Las Vegas — home to CES for more than 40 years — and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces,” Shapiro said. “Hundreds of executives have told us how much they need CES to meet new and existing customers, find partners, reach media and discover innovation.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands owns and operates The Venetian and the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

Contact Dylan Svoboda at dsvoboda@reviewjournal.com. Follow @dylanksvoboda on Twitter.