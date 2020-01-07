Growth in video gaming helps AMD expand microprocessor line

Silicon Valley-based Advanced Micro Devices is pursuing faster, lighter, thinner computing with an upgraded line of microprocessors that had CES attendees cheering.

Lisa Su, CEO and president of Advanced Micro Devices, unveils the third generation AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor during the AMD news conference at Mandalay Bay Convention Center Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, before start of the CES trade show, which runs Tuesday through Friday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Lisa Su, CEO and president of Advanced Micro Devices, unveils the Ryzen 4000 during the AMD news conference at Mandalay Bay Convention Center Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, before start of the CES trade show, which runs Tuesday through Friday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Laura Smith, senior director, Radeon Technologies Group at AMD, talks about the rise of gaming during the AMD news conference at Mandalay Bay Convention Center Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, before start of the CES trade show, which runs Tuesday through Friday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Laura Smith, senior director, Radeon Technologies Group at AMD, talks about the new Radeon 5600XT graphics card for "ultimate 1080p" gaming during the AMD news conference at Mandalay Bay Convention Center Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, before start of the CES trade show, which runs Tuesday through Friday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Frank Azor, chief architect of gaming solutions at at Advanced Micro Devices, shows the Dell G5 SE laptop with AMD mobile processor during the AMD news conference at Mandalay Bay Convention Center Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, before start of the CES trade show, which runs Tuesday through Friday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Goals for high-performance computers haven’t changed much over the years: Make them faster. Make them lighter. Make them thinner.

Lisa Su, CEO of Santa Clara, California-based Advanced Micro Devices — better known as AMD — was cheered long and loud by hundreds attending the company’s Monday news conference with a series of product announcements for microprocessors that will make computers faster, lighter and thinner.

“We’re all about high-performance computers,” Su said in her opening.

She said AMD doubled sales last year from 2018 and the company intends to outperform last year in 2020.

Su and her team of presenters showed upgrades to its AMD Ryzen, Ryzen Threadripper and AMD Radion microprocessors on different computer brands.

AMD has partnered with Microsoft, Sony, Apple, Stadia, Google and Lenovo and had product demonstrations on Xbox, Dell and Lenovo Yoga machines.

Last year, the company demonstrated its Ryzen 3000 series of mobile processors. This year, it offered the Ryzen 4000 upgrade.

The processing speeds are ideal for fans of computer video gaming with elaborate graphics and movement.

Computer video gaming has grown to become a $35.7 billion industry, Su said, with more than 1 billion hours of game content viewed every month.

AMD also showed the first 64-core, 128-thread Treadripper 3990X processor that will be available next month and sell for $3,990.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.