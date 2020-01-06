Hisense highlights new laser TVs at CES

The company provided updates during a Monday press conference at CES 2020.

Hisense showcased its latest advancements in laser televisions during a press conference Monday ahead of CES.

Executives said the company will add a 75-inch option for its H8G quantum ULED TV, available in the United States this spring. Officials also talked about the L5 laser TV, with a $5,999 pricetag.

David Gold, vice president of consumer electronics for Hisense USA, said Hisense is the fastest-growing television brand in the U.S.

Laser TV has much larger screen options , less eye strain, true-to-life colors and is environmentally responsible, Liu said. “We are confident that we will bring laser TV to more countries.”

The first prototype of Laser TV was unveiled at CES 2012, said Xianrong Liu with Hisense. “Since Laser TV was introduced by Hisense, it has achieved great success in China.”

He said laser TVs are the number growth category in TV sales.

Hisense’s world’s first dual cell TV was announced at CES in 2019, company officials said.

TV sales reached more than 20 million units and overseas sales revenue increased more than 20 percent in 2019, said Lan Lin with Hisense.

