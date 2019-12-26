Insider’s guide: navigating the Las Vegas resort corridor during CES

Knowing your mass transportation options, understanding that limited parking will cost a bundle and being prepared to walk a lot will be important to those going to CES.

Bus and taxi traffic backs up while pedestrians cross the street at the Las Vegas Convention Center during CES 2017 on Friday, Jan. 06, 2017. (Review-Journal file photo)

Traffic on Paradise Road at the Las Vegas Convention Center is at a standstill on the first day of the CES, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The South Hall is packed during the first day of CES 2019 on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. The four day tech event brings over 4,500 vendors and 180,000 attendees, and is the largest annual show in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two words will guide a CES-goer’s success at maneuvering Las Vegas’ largest annual trade show: mass transportation.

And the easiest — and cheapest — mass transportation available is provided free by the operators of CES.

The Consumer Electronics Association, which produces CES, charters dozens of buses to shuttle show attendees from resort hotels to the show venues as well as to move traffic between venues. More than 175,000 people are expected to attend the tech trade show that officially runs Jan. 7-10, but programming starts Jan 5.

Complimentary transportation will be offered Jan. 6-10. Ten routes running attendees from hotels to show venues will run every 20 minutes, Tuesday through Friday, inbound to the venues from 7:30-10:30 a.m., and outbound to the hotels from 4:00-6:30 p.m. (2:00-4:30 p.m. on Friday).

Three of the 10 routes will have additional service every 30 minutes, Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (until 2 p.m. on Friday) and on Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to those resort routes, the CTA will have intervenue routes for delegates to move with relative ease between the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Sands Expo and Convention Center and Aria. The link between the LVCC and Sands will run every 10 minutes Monday 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monorail option

Shuttle buses won’t be the only mass transit available. The Las Vegas Monorail is well positioned to move show-goers to and from the Las Vegas Convention Center. Monorail trains generally run every four to eight minutes and fares are $5 one way. But the Las Vegas Monorail Co. offers discounts to two-, three-, four-, five- and seven-day passes purchased online.

For those who prefer to drive their own vehicles to the show, parking could be an issue: CES is so massive that every Las Vegas Convention Center parking lot is leased to the Consumer Electronics Association for exhibits and displays outdoors or in temporary facilities.

A number of businesses in the vicinity of the Convention Center offer their parking lots at various price points generally ranging from $20 to $50 a day. With parking costs reaching the “Ouch!” stage for some CES attendees, many are looking at different strategies to get to events. Here are some of them:

— Park at one of the resorts that offers free shuttle rides to and from CES. That list includes 26 Strip, off-Strip and downtown resorts. Resorts may not be happy with your presence because it crowds out other customers, but most understand that CES is an unusual circumstance. Some of those resorts are owned and operated by companies that charge for parking, but paying $18 for a day at Bellagio is much more tolerable than $50 near the Convention Center.

— Park at a resort along the Las Vegas Monorail route. Most of those resorts include properties owned by MGM Resorts International or Caesars Entertainment Corp., which charge $15 to $18 a day. Add $10 for a round trip on the Monorail and it’s still cheaper than parking near the Convention Center.

The Las Vegas Monorail Co. has no special tie-ins with CES this year, but customers can buy one-, two-, three-, four-, five- and seven-day passes at discounts of more than 10 percent. A three-day pass, for example, sells for $25 online, offering plenty of rides at one cost.

— Ride-hailing companies and taxis provide the advantage of point-to-point service without having to rent a car or park and most of the pickup and drop-off points are convenient to convention center entrances. CES is partnering with Lyft, which is experimenting with self-driven vehicles through Aptiva in Las Vegas, for the 2020 show. Persons using Lyft for the first time can get $20 in Lyft credits by using the code CESLV20 when downloading the app.

— Some resorts are within walking distance of some CES venues and some of those are designated by CTA. Some properties know guests will pay a premium for the convenience of being within walking distance, so let the buyer beware. The CTA’s list of “walking distance” hotels — those without shuttle service — include Westgate, Renaissance, Sahara, The Venetian and Palazzo.

Avoiding CES

For locals hoping to completely avoid CES, it’s wise to know where and when trade show floors open and close. There are 11 official show venues for CES, grouped by the CTA as Tech East, Tech West and Tech South.

Anticipate traffic choke points around the Las Vegas Convention Center (Tech East), Sands Expo and Convention Center (Tech West) and Aria (Tech South).

Traffic is at its peak just before trade show floors open and just after they close. Dates and times of exhibits are Jan. 7, Tech East and West, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tech South, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Jan. 8-9, Tech East and West, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tech South, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Jan. 10, Tech East and West, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tech South, closed.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.