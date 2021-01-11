36°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CES 2021

Intel, Samsung, others begin CES 2021 with new products — LIVE BLOG

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2021 - 3:00 am
 
People photograph "The Sero," a new TV screen that rotates vertically and horizontally, at Sams ...
People photograph "The Sero," a new TV screen that rotates vertically and horizontally, at Samsung's CES 2020 First Look event on Jan. 5, 2020, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The first all-virtual CES kicks off Monday with big names like Samsung, LG Electronics, Intel and Sony debuting their latest gadgets.

Media Day begins at 4 a.m. with press conferences every hour, on the hour through 2 p.m. You can follow along here for the Review-Journal’s coverage throughout the day. Here’s what to expect:

— 4 a.m.: Hisense

— 5 a.m.: LG Electronics, Bosch

— 6 a.m.: Samsung Electronics

— 7 a.m.: Panasonic, Philips, Skyworth

— 8 a.m.: Canon, TCL, Mercedez-Benz

— 9 a.m.: Magna International, Kohler

— 10 a.m.: Intel/Mobileye

— 11 a.m.: Omron Healthcare, Indy Autonomus Challenge from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

— 12 a.m.: Caterpillar, CTA’s 2021 Tech Trends to Watch

— 1 p.m.: Schneider Electric, Taiwan Tech Arena

— 2 p.m.: Sony

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter. Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Old Vegas never grows old at The Bootlegger Bistro
Old Vegas never grows old at The Bootlegger Bistro
2
Las Vegas Strip crackdown yields more than 1,200 arrests
Las Vegas Strip crackdown yields more than 1,200 arrests
3
Nye County GOP chairman spins conspiracies online
Nye County GOP chairman spins conspiracies online
4
EDITORIAL: California city tells residents not to sit outside
EDITORIAL: California city tells residents not to sit outside
5
Henderson-based Parler faces backlash from Amazon, Google and Apple
Henderson-based Parler faces backlash from Amazon, Google and Apple
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The marquee at The STRAT memorialize CES, which would have started on Monday but is moved onlin ...
CES’ virtual show costing the city millions
By / RJ

This time of year, Las Vegas is usually bustling with hundreds of thousands of people flying in for CES. But not this year — and Southern Nevada is set to miss out on hundreds of millions of dollars because of it.