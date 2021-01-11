Intel, Samsung, others begin CES 2021 with new products — LIVE BLOG
The first all-virtual CES kicks off Monday with big names like Samsung, LG Electronics, Intel and Sony debuting their latest gadgets.
Media Day begins at 4 a.m. with press conferences every hour, on the hour through 2 p.m. You can follow along here for the Review-Journal’s coverage throughout the day. Here’s what to expect:
— 4 a.m.: Hisense
— 5 a.m.: LG Electronics, Bosch
— 6 a.m.: Samsung Electronics
— 7 a.m.: Panasonic, Philips, Skyworth
— 8 a.m.: Canon, TCL, Mercedez-Benz
— 9 a.m.: Magna International, Kohler
— 10 a.m.: Intel/Mobileye
— 11 a.m.: Omron Healthcare, Indy Autonomus Challenge from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway
— 12 a.m.: Caterpillar, CTA’s 2021 Tech Trends to Watch
— 1 p.m.: Schneider Electric, Taiwan Tech Arena
— 2 p.m.: Sony
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
