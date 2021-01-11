Intel, Samsung, others begin CES 2021 with new products — LIVE BLOG

The first all-virtual CES kicks off Monday with big names like Samsung, LG Electronics, Intel and Sony debuting their latest gadgets.

People photograph "The Sero," a new TV screen that rotates vertically and horizontally, at Samsung's CES 2020 First Look event on Jan. 5, 2020, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Media Day begins at 4 a.m. with press conferences every hour, on the hour through 2 p.m. You can follow along here for the Review-Journal’s coverage throughout the day. Here’s what to expect:

— 4 a.m.: Hisense

— 5 a.m.: LG Electronics, Bosch

— 6 a.m.: Samsung Electronics

— 7 a.m.: Panasonic, Philips, Skyworth

— 8 a.m.: Canon, TCL, Mercedez-Benz

— 9 a.m.: Magna International, Kohler

— 10 a.m.: Intel/Mobileye

— 11 a.m.: Omron Healthcare, Indy Autonomus Challenge from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

— 12 a.m.: Caterpillar, CTA’s 2021 Tech Trends to Watch

— 1 p.m.: Schneider Electric, Taiwan Tech Arena

— 2 p.m.: Sony

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

