Just look at the tech CES has brought the world — PHOTOS

Love your satellite radio and watching football on giant plasma screens? Those innovations got first looks at CES, which arrives in next week in Las Vegas.

Spokesmodels for LG Electronics familiarize themselves with a display of 3D televisions in preparation for the 2011 Consumer Electronics Show. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journa)

Research Engineers with LG Electronics Inc. adjust the world's largest Plasma Display Panel (76 inches), before the 2004 Consumer Electronics Show. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Showgoers try out 3D glasses at the Panasonic booth during the 2010 Consumer Electronics Show. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Showgirls and Elvis impersonators are Consumer Electronic Show staples. This duo arrived at 1997's show. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Celebrities also are regulars at the Consumer Electronics Show. "Wheel of Fortune" co-star Vanna White signed autographs for fans at the 1987 show on behalf of MaxiGuard car security.

Exhibitors often sell their high-tech wares with the help of theatrical productions. The 1993 CES included a musical presentation on behalf of Nintendo Game Boy and Super Nintendo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

A man reads the paper by a display of digital cable ready televisions at the 2005 Consumer Electronics Show. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Microsoft's Bill Gates introduces the Palm PC during a keynote speech at the 1998 CES. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This "Miami Vice" AM-FM stereo receiver was one of the high-tech wares on display at the 1987 CES. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Sony Compact Disc players were an intriguing item at the 1987 CES. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

A showgoer gives Sega's "Virtua Racing" arcade game a spin at the 1993 CES. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

The first Consumer Electronics Show was held in New York City in 1967. According to the Consumer Technology Association, which produces, manages and owns CES, that first show drew 250 exhibitors and 17,500 attendees.

CES 2020 in Las Vegas is expected to draw more than 175,000 guests from more than 160 countries who will be checking out the offerings of about 4,500 exhibitors. But beyond the sheer growth of CES as a trade show, its influence may be most keenly felt in the products and technologies over the years that either were introduced or made a notable splash there.

Here, according to the CTA, are some of those products, many of which changed consumers’ lives.

1970: Videocassette recorder, or VCR

1974: Laserdisc player

1981: Camcorders and CD players

1990: Digital audio technology

1994: Digital satellite systems

1995: The Digital Versatile Disc, or DVD

1998: HDTV

2000: Satellite radio

2001: Microsoft XBox, plasma TV

2003: Blu-ray DVD

2004: HD Radio

2009: 3D HDTV

