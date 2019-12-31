Just look at the tech CES has brought the world — PHOTOS
Love your satellite radio and watching football on giant plasma screens? Those innovations got first looks at CES, which arrives in next week in Las Vegas.
The first Consumer Electronics Show was held in New York City in 1967. According to the Consumer Technology Association, which produces, manages and owns CES, that first show drew 250 exhibitors and 17,500 attendees.
CES 2020 in Las Vegas is expected to draw more than 175,000 guests from more than 160 countries who will be checking out the offerings of about 4,500 exhibitors. But beyond the sheer growth of CES as a trade show, its influence may be most keenly felt in the products and technologies over the years that either were introduced or made a notable splash there.
Here, according to the CTA, are some of those products, many of which changed consumers’ lives.
1970: Videocassette recorder, or VCR
1974: Laserdisc player
1981: Camcorders and CD players
1990: Digital audio technology
1994: Digital satellite systems
1995: The Digital Versatile Disc, or DVD
1998: HDTV
2000: Satellite radio
2001: Microsoft XBox, plasma TV
2003: Blu-ray DVD
2004: HD Radio
2009: 3D HDTV
