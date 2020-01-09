Las Vegas physician’s MedWand at CES echoes ‘Star Trek’ device

Bones McCoy’s tricorder of “Star Trek” fame exists, and a Las Vegas physician has a hand in making it so.

Dr. Samir Qamar, a Las Vegas physician and CEO of MedWand Solutions Inc., demonstrates the MedWand at the Last Gadget Standing during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Vice president of product for Waverly Labs Sergio Diaz, left, and senior software engineer Georgiy Konovalov, are called on stage to receive their trophy for winning the Last Gadget Standing for Ambassador Interpreter, during CES at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

MedWand, a medical device that allows physicians to examine patients remotely anywhere in the world, Thursday tied for the first-place award in Last Gadget Standing, an annual competition at CES that pits cutting edge products against one another to determine the tech product most likely to succeed.

MedWand tied with an over-the-ear speech translator on the basis of a too-close-to-call audience applause measurement. Dr. Samir Qamar, a Las Vegas physician and CEO of MedWand Solutions Inc., presented the product during the program at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

CES describes Last Gadget Standing as a proving ground for new products. Past winners have included Roomba and OnStar, as well as a few products that didn’t quite go the distance.

Organizers say this year’s event drew hundreds of applications. A panel of judges chose 10 finalists that then were evaluated by audience members at Thursday’s presentation.

MedWand incorporates 10 of the most commonly used medical diagnostic devices in a single device, “and it’s all in the palm of your hand,” Qamar said. It can be used to diagnose thousands of medical conditions, Qamar said, and, with it, “your doctor can examine you anywhere on the planet over the internet.”

“For many years, we had patients go to a doctor to be examined. Now you can be examined wherever you are,” he said. “I can sit right here in Las Vegas and examine a patient on a beach or on a battlefield.”

“It may sound cliched,” Qamar said, “but MedWand saves lives.”

MedWand shared its first-place win with Ambassador Interpreter, a translation tool designed for professionals and travelers that promotes smooth conversation.

Other finalists were: the Lioness Vibrator, which offers analytical feedback that allows women to maximize their sexual pleasure; Octobo, a plush robot-like education and play toy for kids; WOWCube, a high-tech iteration of the Rubik’s Cube that also is an educational toy and digital assistant; Orbi WiFi 6 mesh, a latest-generation WiFi technology; ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief, which uses microcurrents to ease sinus pain; the Phyn Smart Water Assistant, a home water use and leak detection device; the Flic 2, which allows the addition of smart buttons to apps; and the DoodleMatic Mobile Game Maker, which can turn kids’ handmade drawings. into playable games.

TV show host and tech writer Jennifer Jolly, who hosted the event, called this year’s roster of finalists “by far the best” in 20 years. It was Jolly who declared MedWand and Ambassasdor Interpreter this year’s “co-winners.”

”I think there are two clear winners this year,” she said, marking “the first time in Last Gadget Standing history we will crown two winners. We will make sure that we have two plaques.”

Contact reporter John Przybys at jprzybys @reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0280. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.